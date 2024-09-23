Oct. 2: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony Honor Winners at the MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the Sidewalk Poetry winners for 2024 which brought together talented poets from across the community, each contributing unique voices and perspectives to the beloved civic art initiative of Sidewalk Poetry.

The winning poems will be engraved into sidewalks throughout the city, adding creativity and inspiration to the everyday strolls of residents and visitors alike.

To celebrate this year’s winners and their creative accomplishments, the Sidewalk Poetry Dedication Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-7 p.m. at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. This event will feature live readings from the winning poets as they bring written words to life.

Congratulations to Garry Gay, Katherine Denzin, Edward Huddleston, Deborah Kavis, Vivianna Guzman, Kara Monson, Scarlett Dougherty, Wendy Fontaine, Forbes Black and Joshua Rundus. The poems will be stamped into the community’s sidewalks for all to enjoy:

Garry Gay: Railroad Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive

Katherine Denzin: McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane

Edward Huddleston: Dickason and Smyth Drive

Deborah Kavis: 27858 Bloomfield Court

Vivianna Guzman: Newhall Ranch Road and Santa Clarita Parkway

Kara Monson: 28460 Haskell Canyon Road

Scarlett Dougherty: Fig Court and Hazel Street

Wendy Fontaine: Jakes Way (Eastbound near the 14 Freeway Overpass)

Forbes Black: Jakes Way and Sandy Drive (Westbound)

Joshua Rundus: Jakes Way and Sandy Drive (Westbound)

We thank all the writers who participated in this contest, contributing creativity and passion. Be on the lookout for any future art projects or contests by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santaclarita.gov.

