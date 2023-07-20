Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair

The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.

The event is free.

This project is a family friendly resource fair for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley. This day will provide participants with opportunities to build community connection and gain resource information for mental health educational benefits and disability benefits. The veterans will be invited to a family picnic to celebrate their service. There will be several non-profit groups available to hold seminars for veterans to learn about resources. There will be sponsorships available to support the cost of the park and food.

This event aims to connect veterans with valuable services and resources, and we are actively seeking sponsors, organizations and food vendors to make this event an outstanding success.

The JCI Veterans Resource Fair serves as a bridge between the brave men and women who have served and the resources they need to thrive in civilian life. It provides an invaluable platform for organizations and service providers to showcase their programs that assist veterans in areas such as health care, employment, education, housing and mental health support,” the release said. “Whether it’s access to medical services, job placement assistance, or counseling, these resources are essential for veterans as they transition back into civilian life.

The organization is seeking sponsors for the event, and in particular is inviting organizations that provide services specifically tailored to the needs of veterans and their families. This includes health care providers, educational institutions, employment agencies, financial advisors, housing organizations and more. Food vendors are also sought.

Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave., in Newhall.

For more information, visit www.jcisantaclarita.com/veterans or email jciveteransresourcefair.com.

