Oct. 24: City Council to Discuss Transit Emergency, Bridge Widening, Seniors

The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24, in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
A special meeting of the city council will be held at 5:30 p.m. in closed session in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall to discuss the purchase of 57.1 +/- acres of property east of Santa Catarina Road and Leon Court with Lennar Homes of California, LLC.
The regular, public meeting of the council will be held immediatley following the closed session.
Among the items on the agenda of the regular meeting is an item for the City Council to adopt a resolution ratifying the existence of a local emergency and the associated emergency contract with Transit Systems Unlimited, Inc.
After Santa Clarita Transit workers began the work stoppage on Oct. 9 Santa Clarita City Manager, Ken Striplin issued the declaration of a local emergency on Oct. 10 and entered into a contract with Transit Systems to provide limited bus and Dial-a-Ride service on existing routes in Santa Clarita. The contract with Transit Systems will remain in effect until the labor strike is resolved and will be terminated thereafter.
Also on the agenda are items to provide inspection and construction oversight services for the Copper Hill Drive Bridge Widening project which will widen the north half of the existing bridge and the fiscal year 2023-24 agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging to support home-delivered meals, transit-related services and recreation, health and wellness programs for seniors.
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
At the regular City Council meeting on September 12, 2023, the City Council nominated Mayor Pro Tem Smyth to serve on the Los Angeles County Executive Committee on Homelessness. However, upon further review of the position and existing obligations, Mayor Pro Tem Smyth has requested that the City Council consider someone else from the City Council to serve on the Committee.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District provides wastewater treatment services within the District’s service area. To provide wastewater treatment service to properties located outside the District’s service area, the boundary must be expanded through the annexation process.
Increase expenditure authority for contracts with previously selected, qualified vendors to provide as-needed building plan review, building inspection, and permit-related professional services to the City of Santa Clarita.
The Fiscal Year 2023-24 agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging will support home-delivered meals, transit-related services, and recreation, health, and wellness programs for seniors.
The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.
The next rain barrel class to learn about rainwater harvesting and distribution of purchased rain barrels will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the last rain barrel event for 2023.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held in open session at 2:30 p.m. and be held on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, Student Services and Learning Resource Center, First Floor Lobby, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Distracted driving is a growing problem, particularly among teenagers. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is embarking on a yearlong comprehensive campaign to discourage teens from driving while distracted.
William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named California’s 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the 2023 National Association of Social Workers California Annual Conference. Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus "S" for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus "S" has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.
We are closing in on the completion of a project that I have been waiting for since its inception. Today, Friday, Oct. 20 we will cut the ribbon and officially welcome commuters and residents alike to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center!
The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
