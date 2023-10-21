Oct. 24: City Council to Discuss Transit Emergency, Bridge Widening, Seniors

The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24, in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A special meeting of the city council will be held at 5:30 p.m. in closed session in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall to discuss the purchase of 57.1 +/- acres of property east of Santa Catarina Road and Leon Court with Lennar Homes of California, LLC.

The regular, public meeting of the council will be held immediatley following the closed session.

Among the items on the agenda of the regular meeting is an item for the City Council to adopt a resolution ratifying the existence of a local emergency and the associated emergency contract with Transit Systems Unlimited, Inc.

After Santa Clarita Transit workers began the work stoppage on Oct. 9 Santa Clarita City Manager, Ken Striplin issued the declaration of a local emergency on Oct. 10 and entered into a contract with Transit Systems to provide limited bus and Dial-a-Ride service on existing routes in Santa Clarita. The contract with Transit Systems will remain in effect until the labor strike is resolved and will be terminated thereafter.

Also on the agenda are items to provide inspection and construction oversight services for the Copper Hill Drive Bridge Widening project which will widen the north half of the existing bridge and the fiscal year 2023-24 agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging to support home-delivered meals, transit-related services and recreation, health and wellness programs for seniors.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agendas, for both the special meeting and the regular meeting below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

