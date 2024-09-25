header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
| Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
Water drop


The Valencia High School Marching Band & Color Guard is pleased to announce RAGNAROK, a Western Band Association SoCal Marching Band Clinic taking place on Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita.

Valencia High School will play host to seven local and regional bands. This event brings together some of the most radiant color guard pageantry and thrilling marching band performances in Southern California as the ensembles select a segment of their show to perform, then the clinicians work with the students and staff to enhance that part of the show. After the clinic performances are complete, there will be a full encore performance from each ensemble.

The clinic will be held at the Valencia High School football stadium, located at 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m., offering concessions and merchandise with performances scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and concluding around 9:00 p.m.

Ticket information: Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the Valencia High School football stadium using a valid debit or credit card. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at the box office. Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission: $18
Senior/Military/Kids ages 6-10: $13
Kids 5 and Under: Free

Discounted tickets are available with proof of age or military service. General parking is free.

The Valencia High School Band and Color Guards, Director of Instrumental Music, Kelvin Flores and his Visual and Music Design Team, Lorraine Kohagen have beautifully crafted a captivating program titled “Lunar Embrace”, a 4-part telling of an anonymous poem portraying a romantic and eternal relationship between the Sea and the Moon. The poem is rich with imagery and metaphor, depicting their interaction as a timeless and pure love story.

“We are excited to bring this enriching event to our community,” said Mr. Flores. “It not only highlights the incredible talent and dedication of our local and regional groups but also enhances their performance through innovative clinic sessions led by high-quality adjudicators and clinicians.”

“We encourage the community and music enthusiasts to join in the festivities with raffle prizes , delicious food, snacks and beverages served throughout the day!” says Jennifer Stohl, President of the Flags & Boosters Board. All proceeds support the ongoing fundraising efforts for the Valencia High School music program.
SCVNews.com