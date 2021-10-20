One Detained After Investigation Into Alleged Machete Attack

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported assault with a machete in Newhall Wednesday morning that sent one to the hospital.
The assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, near 13th Street, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene for the reported assault and were assessing one patient who had reportedly been hit in the head after being cleared to enter by the sheriff’s deputies, spokesman Jonathan Matheny said around noon.
The suspect was located at the scene and arrested, while the victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it.
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.
Unless they adopt a by-district election system at their next meeting, a lawsuit compelling the Santa Clarita City Council to move away from “at large” voting will be filed under the California Voting Rights Act as early as next week, a Walnut Creek attorney said on Tuesday.
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is excited to announce that a series of Learn to Swim Scholarships will be made available for the Learn to Swim Program at Castaic Aquatic Center this upcoming Winter and Spring Season
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 175, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
