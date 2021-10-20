header image

1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
One Detained After Investigation Into Alleged Machete Attack
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported assault with a machete in Newhall Wednesday morning that sent one to the hospital.

The assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, near 13th Street, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene for the reported assault and were assessing one patient who had reportedly been hit in the head after being cleared to enter by the sheriff’s deputies, spokesman Jonathan Matheny said around noon.

The suspect was located at the scene and arrested, while the victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
