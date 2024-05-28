May 30: Sheriff’s Search, Rescue Team Fundraiser at Mendocino Farms

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Search and Rescue Team will benefit from a fundraiser to be held Thursday, May 30 at Mendocino Farms from 2-9 p.m. The team will receive 20 percent of all sales during the fundrasing hours.

Order online using the promo code GIVEBACK at www.mendocinofarms.com/locations/Valencia.

Order in person:

Mendocino Farms

24250 Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

You will need to present the flyer at the restaurant for the donation to be made to the SCV Seach and Rescue Team.

Click here to access flyer on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Facebook page.

Contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station for more information. (661) 260-4000.

