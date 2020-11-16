header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband
| Monday, Nov 16, 2020
operation safe halloween

During its 2020 “Operation Safe Halloween” compliance sweep of registered sex offenders over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Probation Department made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, ammunition and other contraband.

This year 239 homes and 58 vehicles were searched leading to 31 arrests and seven people apprehended on warrant violations.

Seizures this year included 28 firearms, 4,161 rounds of ammunition, knives, and pieces of body armor. Confiscated drugs included marijuana and methamphetamine. Also seized were five computers or hard drives, and seven cell phones.

Operation Safe Halloween is one way the department keeps county neighborhoods and children protected.

Beginning in 2010, Operation Safe Halloween has focused on probationers with past child endangerment convictions.

operation safe halloween

From mid-September through the end of October, anyone who has been convicted of unlawful sex with a minor, human trafficking of a minor, or possession of child pornography is checked on to make sure they are in compliance with the terms of their probation.

The Probation Department’s Special Enforcement Operation teams are sent to conduct the sweeps.

“We do this program like any search,” said SDPO Steven Howell. “We check every room. We go in the backyard; we check sheds and outlying structures. We even check under houses to make sure there’s nobody under there.

“My team has made five arrests, one is facing 11 felonies,” he said. “Just last week we had a guy that had been spying on his neighbor with his phone and videotaping.”

operation safe halloween

Prior to the sweeps, individuals on probation for crimes against children are notified by the Probation Department reminding them of the conditions of their probation.

Sex offenders may not attempt to associate with minors in any way. Any festive lights or decorations in or outside their home on the days leading up to and including Halloween are prohibited.

Also forbidden are porch lights, as well as enticements of candy, toys or other items.

During the following weeks, SEO deputies enter residences looking for probation violations such as possession of illegal drugs, weapons, or child pornography.

“That’s the purpose of this program,” Howell said. “To make sure that they’re not involved in any types of activities that involve minors during Halloween. We’re ensuring that children are safe during the holiday season.”
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs

L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.
FULL STORY...

Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win

Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
FULL STORY...

SCV Deputies Bust Sylmar Man Suspected of Drug Sales

SCV Deputies Bust Sylmar Man Suspected of Drug Sales
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies have arrested a Sylmar man suspected of selling methamphetamine and cocaine to SCV residents, the station reported Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
Home and condominium sales soared during October in the Santa Clarita Valley as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and low-interest rates prompted buyers to jump into the market.
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a free household hazardous-e-waste roundup at College of the Canyons on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge
With COVID-19 spreading faster than it ever has in the Western states, worried officials in California issued a desperate plea Friday for residents to avoid travel and hold “virtual” Thanksgiving celebrations.
Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved & used as SCV Historical Society museum [story]
Saugus depot
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities
The California Office of Public School Construction is recommending to the State Allocation Board for the William S. Hart Union High School District to receive $70 million to be spent on capital projects.
Hart District to Receive $70 Million from State for School Facilities
No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the mother of the shooter in the tragic fatal shooting at Saugus High School, which took place a year ago Saturday, sheriff’s homicide detectives confirmed Thursday.
No Charges Filed in 2019 Saugus High School Shooting
Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition
Santa Clarita residents will find out who is “The Best” local talent in town beginning Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., when The MAIN presents the Grand Finale of its "You're the Best" virtual talent show streaming on Facebook.
Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Family Saves Lives in the Wake of Saugus High Shooting
Whether directly or indirectly, every member of the Valencia-based Lawrence family had a hand in saving victims’ lives in the wake of the Saugus High shooting last year — despite two Lawrence family members still being in high school.
Family Saves Lives in the Wake of Saugus High Shooting
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
It took California less than a year to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and as large swaths of the Golden State are steeped in widespread infection, experts say the worst is yet to come here and across the nation.
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
