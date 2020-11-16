‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband

During its 2020 “Operation Safe Halloween” compliance sweep of registered sex offenders over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Probation Department made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, ammunition and other contraband.
This year 239 homes and 58 vehicles were searched leading to 31 arrests and seven people apprehended on warrant violations.
Seizures this year included 28 firearms, 4,161 rounds of ammunition, knives, and pieces of body armor. Confiscated drugs included marijuana and methamphetamine. Also seized were five computers or hard drives, and seven cell phones.
Operation Safe Halloween is one way the department keeps county neighborhoods and children protected.
Beginning in 2010, Operation Safe Halloween has focused on probationers with past child endangerment convictions.
From mid-September through the end of October, anyone who has been convicted of unlawful sex with a minor, human trafficking of a minor, or possession of child pornography is checked on to make sure they are in compliance with the terms of their probation.
The Probation Department’s Special Enforcement Operation teams are sent to conduct the sweeps.
“We do this program like any search,” said SDPO Steven Howell. “We check every room. We go in the backyard; we check sheds and outlying structures. We even check under houses to make sure there’s nobody under there.
“My team has made five arrests, one is facing 11 felonies,” he said. “Just last week we had a guy that had been spying on his neighbor with his phone and videotaping.”
Prior to the sweeps, individuals on probation for crimes against children are notified by the Probation Department reminding them of the conditions of their probation.
Sex offenders may not attempt to associate with minors in any way. Any festive lights or decorations in or outside their home on the days leading up to and including Halloween are prohibited.
Also forbidden are porch lights, as well as enticements of candy, toys or other items.
During the following weeks, SEO deputies enter residences looking for probation violations such as possession of illegal drugs, weapons, or child pornography.
“That’s the purpose of this program,” Howell said. “To make sure that they’re not involved in any types of activities that involve minors during Halloween. We’re ensuring that children are safe during the holiday season.”
