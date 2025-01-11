header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
| Friday, Jan 10, 2025
The Wolves

Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.

This funny and poignant play drops you right into the huddle of a girls’ indoor soccer team. Between stretches and drills, they tackle everything from existential crises to relationship drama, all with the raw, unfiltered honesty that only teenagers can deliver.

Whether you’re reliving those awkward, glorious years or just trying to understand the teens in your life, “The Wolves” will leave you laughing and crying—and really glad you’re not in high school anymore. It’s a slice of adolescence served with a side of sweat and sarcasm, but it’s a match you will never forget.

The on stage performance will be held at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Tickets are available now for performances during the weekend of Jan. 17-19, and Jan. 24-26. General admission tickets are $22 and Senior/Student tickets are $17.

To learn more about “The Wolves” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN

Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 12: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Boy on the Run’

Jan. 12: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Boy on the Run’
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to its showing of "Boy on the Run" on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in the CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center

‘Wonders That Surround Us’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new art exhibition, “Wonders That Surround Us,” will be on view now through March 17 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March

Newhall Community Center’s ‘Exploring Domestic Space Exhibition’ Runs Thru March
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita's “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum

Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has been alerted by the California Department of Water Resources that it will defer its current pipeline maintenance project near Castaic Lake until further notice. Residents can resume outdoor watering in the Santa Clarita Valley.
DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
It's been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I'm hearing most from residents is, "What do I do now?" Whether you're looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers. It will discuss approval of appointments to city commissions.
Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
To protect residents who have been displaced by wildfires, Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna have announced that they requested the support of the California National Guard and will be implementing curfew hours to keep looters at bay.
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 33,000 acres and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, "Signature You", Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
SCVNews.com