Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN

Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.

This funny and poignant play drops you right into the huddle of a girls’ indoor soccer team. Between stretches and drills, they tackle everything from existential crises to relationship drama, all with the raw, unfiltered honesty that only teenagers can deliver.

Whether you’re reliving those awkward, glorious years or just trying to understand the teens in your life, “The Wolves” will leave you laughing and crying—and really glad you’re not in high school anymore. It’s a slice of adolescence served with a side of sweat and sarcasm, but it’s a match you will never forget.

The on stage performance will be held at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Tickets are available now for performances during the weekend of Jan. 17-19, and Jan. 24-26. General admission tickets are $22 and Senior/Student tickets are $17.

To learn more about “The Wolves” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

