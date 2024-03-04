The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.

The Commission is expected to receive a presentation on the city of Santa Clarita’s support for individuals and families with special needs.

The presentation will include the City’s approach to meeting the needs of all community members, including implementation of innovative programs, the establishment of strategic partnerships and the organization of unique special events. Those events include the City’s Primetime Preschool program, Camp Clarita, after-school programs, contract classes, aquatics programs and signature events such as the Free to Be Me festival, Light up Main Street and City Cinemas.

Background

The city of Santa Clarita is committed to enriching the community through a diverse array of recreational programs, services and events. As part of this commitment, an emphasis is placed on catering to the special needs community. The City’s Inclusion Support Services was implemented in 2008, and since then, the City has been dedicated to continually expanding and enhancing its offerings to better serve the community.

The full agenda is available below.

