Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved around 10:40 a.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“(Units were) on the scene at 10:42 a.m., and no one was transported,” said Lua.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway, Lua added.

On average, there has been at least one vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident each week since Dec. 1.

