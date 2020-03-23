[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
property tax bill

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.

Knox’s note follows:

“I understand that this is a very stressful time, especially for those suffering direct effects from this public health crisis, and my office is committed to helping in any way we can. Los Angeles County property owners affected by the COVID-19 virus may have late penalties canceled if they are unable to pay their property taxes by the April 10 deadline.

“We have no authority to extend the April 10 deadline, as outlined by State Law. However, beginning on April 11, the day after property taxes are due, people unable to pay on time for reasons related to COVID-19 may submit a request for penalty cancellation online. The department has set up a special team to process these requests for those who demonstrate they were affected by the outbreak.

“We encourage all property owners who can pay their taxes on time to do so. This revenue helps keep the government running and providing vital services that the public relies on, especially in times like these.

“Since county buildings are currently closed to the public during this emergency, there will be no in-person payments. Instead, taxpayers can pay online, via telephone or by mail. There is no cost for e-Check payments online. For online credit/debit card transactions, our card payment processor charges a 2.25 percent service fee.

“We have developed responses to our most Frequently Asked Questions.

“Taxpayers can also visit https://ttc.lacounty.gov/ to review payment methods and several other online self-service options.

“Taxpayers may also call 213-974-2111 for additional information.”
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic

Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans

Friday, Mar 20, 2020
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook

Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery

Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
To protect the health and safety of its campus community, College of the Canyons is converting its in-person college services to remote delivery, a process expected to be completed by March 20.
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students

Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.
Penalties for Late Property Tax Payments May be Waived
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox has posted a message to property taxpayers who may miss the April 10 deadline due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with details on how to avoid a late fee.
Ridley-Thomas Urges Service Providers to Aid the Homeless
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas urged county leaders to take appropriate steps to support the hundreds of men and women – our "army for good" – who are on the front lines of protecting homeless and formerly homeless people from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter
The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic reminds Santa Clarita Valley encourages residents to adopt a pet -- by appointment.
L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV
In the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – seven in the city of Santa Clarita, two in Stevenson Ranch and one in Castaic – and no deaths.
Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare is warning beneficiaries that scammers may try to use the current emergency to steal their Medicare number, banking information, or other personal data.
Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate
Even with a stimulus package reportedly nearing completion and unprecedented moves by the Federal Reserve, U.S. stock markets continued their downward trajectory Monday.
Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California
Instacart plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service online shoppers over the next three months -- 54,000 in California -- to meet the growing customer demand for grocery delivery and pickup in North America.
DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud
The U.S. Department of Justice remains vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting COVID-19 fraud during the coronavirus crisis, and is providing resources to report COVID-19-related wrongdoing.
California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27
California now has 1,733 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday.
Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration
Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request, submitted earlier in the day, for a presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster California’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy
The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
US-Mexico, Canada Borders Closed to Most Travel as COVID-19 Spreads
The U.S. closed both its southern and northern borders over the weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.
Princess Parent Offers Cruise Ships as Temporary Hospitals
Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company of Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises, has offered some of its cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Navy Hospital Ship Deploying to L.A. for Non-COVID19 Patients
In a matter of days, the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy will sail from San Diego and dock in the port of Los Angeles to help lift the burden from local medical treatment facilities that need to focus their resources on patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Today in SCV History (March 23)
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
