Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
| Monday, May 31, 2021

Stevenson Ranch resident Phil Lombardi died May 20 due to complications with brain cancer. He was 58.

Lombardi was a successful real estate agent leading Pinnacle Estate Properties’ Valencia office, which he helped found, according to a May 21 post on Lombardi Real Estate’s Facebook page.

In 2013, The Signal featured Lombardi in a story about his daughter Lauren, who played softball for West Ranch High School.

The Signal reported that Lombardi “was drafted out of Kennedy High School in Granada Hills by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 1981 draft, and he made his MLB debut on April 26, 1986.”

“He was traded to the New York Mets organization in 1987, played sparingly in the Majors in 1988 and was claimed off waivers in 1990 by the Atlanta Braves before retiring,” the story read.

Lombardi retired from the Major Leagues after multiple knee injuries, which informed the instruction he provided to his daughter.

“But of all the lessons from her father, the most important might have been how to mentally come to grips with an injury,” The Signal wrote.

In a recent Facebook post, Lauren described Lombardi as a “loving and supportive father.”

Lombardi coached little league in Santa Clarita, making a lasting positive impact on countless children.

He’s survived by his wife, Marilyn, and three daughters.

A celebration of Lombardi’s life has been scheduled from June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Real Life Church on Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita.
