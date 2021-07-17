Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59

A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
Born in Barstow on Aug. 12, 1962, Zavala moved to Orange County after graduating high school and getting married.
In 1998, Zavala moved to Stevenson Ranch, where she raised her two daughters, Nicole and Noelle.
“She was a single mom. She always wanted to give back to single moms and help women (through) empowerment,” said Nicole Zavala. “She gave a lot back to the community.”
Dora Zavala, 59, was a member of the Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley for more than a decade, and a district director in Soroptimist International. “Dora was always a very positive person,” said fellow club member Pam Ingram. “She loved Soroptimist.”
Zavala, who spent 35 years in the grocery industry, was also an active member of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance.
“She was always active with the chamber, she was always active in the community, but her heart and soul (were with) Soroptimist and her family,” said Ingram.
Nicole Zavala called her mom the “most amazing mom and the most amazing grandma.”
“She spent a lot of time with us and the grandkids,” Nicole said. “They would always get their nails done, and (she would) take them to the pool.”
Nicole was shocked by the community response she received to a Facebook post about her mom’s passing.
“We knew that she’s amazing, but to see it and to read it and just see all the love that people had for her. It’s really incredible to us. We are super thankful of all of that,” she said.
The cause of her death is unknown. The family announced that a memorial service will be held at Real Life Church, where Zavala was a parishioner for 20 years. A date has not yet been announced.
“She was first and foremost a believer of God and lived every day through God and his will,” Nicole said of her mom.
Zavala is survived by her parents, Carlos and Sally Duran; close friend and father of her children, Tony Zavala; children, Nicole Zavala and her husband, Bryan Lewis, and Noelle Zavala; grandchildren, Makayla and Myah.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misidentified Pam Ingram. The story has been updated to reflect this correction.
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
As part of its legislative platform and commitment to adopting positions on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority, the Santa Clarita City Council recently reviewed and took positions on five state bills and one federal bill at its regular meeting on July 13, 2021.
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
