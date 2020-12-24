Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, recently participated in a grocery giveaway, which took place in Castaic.

“Just in time for Christmas, we distributed groceries to 1430 Santa Clarita households at Castaic Lake,” Barger said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with our dedicated community volunteers and the L.A. Regional Food Bank to ensure local families are fed this holiday season.”

If you would like to get involved by donating or volunteering, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/give-support for more information.

Here are a few photos from the event.