Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 24, 2020

By Press Release

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, recently participated in a grocery giveaway, which took place in Castaic.

“Just in time for Christmas, we distributed groceries to 1430 Santa Clarita households at Castaic Lake,” Barger said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with our dedicated community volunteers and the L.A. Regional Food Bank to ensure local families are fed this holiday season.”

If you would like to get involved by donating or volunteering, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/give-support for more information.

Here are a few photos from the event.

Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

Food Giveaway Castaic Lake

No Comments for : Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger

    Photo Gallery: Grocery Giveaway with Supervisor Kathryn Barger

    19 mins ago
  • Newly Elected Community College District Board Members Sworn In

    Newly Elected Community College District Board Members Sworn In

    56 mins ago
  • SCV’s Frontline Workers Receive First Wave of Vaccines

    SCV’s Frontline Workers Receive First Wave of Vaccines

    1 hour ago
  • Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)

    Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)

    11 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 60th Henry Mayo Death; L.A. County Again Tops All-Time High Daily Deaths, Hospitalizations

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 60th Henry Mayo Death; L.A. County Again Tops All-Time High Daily Deaths, Hospitalizations

    17 hours ago
  • Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter

    Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter

    18 hours ago
  • Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President

    Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President

    19 hours ago
  • Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber Share Their American Dreams

    Alex Padilla, Shirley Weber Share Their American Dreams

    19 hours ago
  • CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws

    CHP Alerts Drivers to New California Traffic Safety Laws

    23 hours ago
  • Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents

    Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents

    24 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.