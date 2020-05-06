[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
| Wednesday, May 6, 2020
summer season 2020- Princess Cruises world headquarters in Valencia, California

Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.

Announced by the Valencia, California-based cruise line on Monday, the extension includes the cancellation of the following cruises and associated cruisetours:

* All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

* All remaining Europe and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess

* Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess

* Summer to Fall cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess

* Australia-based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August

* July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess

* Fall cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November

“As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

“Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed,” Swartz said. “It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit.”

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages, who have paid Princess in full, will have the option to receive a Future Cruise Credit equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

In order to receive the above Future Cruise Credit no action is required.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by June 15, 2020, or they will receive the refundable Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
In my family, several relatives have essential tremors – unintentional shaking of the hands which comes on with age. I recall one day before a haircut, my mom noticed the scissors shaking. Sadly, that was the last haircut she gave me.
Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp
As California prepares to enter Stage 2 of the gradual reopening of the state this Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that workers who contract COVID-19 while on the job may be eligible to receive workers’ compensation.
Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp
California Insurance Companies Ordered to Provide Premium Refunds
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued an order to auto insurance companies to provide refunds to customers because fewer cars are on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Insurance Companies Ordered to Provide Premium Refunds
Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the launch of Lief’s complimentary GMP Starter Kit
Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit
‘Big Mistake’: Newsom Warns California Businesses That Opened Early
Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday scolded businesses that opened early and warned they could jeopardize California’s coronavirus fight.
‘Big Mistake’: Newsom Warns California Businesses That Opened Early
Citizen Tip Leads to Capture of Attempted Murder Suspect
A tip from a citizen led to the capture and arrest of Noah Becerra, a 20-year-old man sought by Santa Clarita Valley-based sheriff's detectives for attempted murder charges.
Citizen Tip Leads to Capture of Attempted Murder Suspect
SCE Energy Storage Program Can Protect Against Power Outages
Southern California Edison wants to alert its customers to an energy storage program that can help keep the lights on in the face of wildfire threats.
SCE Energy Storage Program Can Protect Against Power Outages
California Sues Uber, Lyft for Keeping Drivers as Independent Contractors
The ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft shirk state law by misclassifying their California drivers as independent contractors, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the state and several cities.
California Sues Uber, Lyft for Keeping Drivers as Independent Contractors
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out
The summer heat is coming and ants are looking to stay cool inside your home. When dealing with pests, prevention is best. Here are a few tips to prevent a visit from pesky invaders:
City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
