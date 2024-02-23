header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
| Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

Disclosures of threatened illegal discharges of hazardous waste are required by California Health and Safety Code, Section 25180.7(b), when, as here, information provided by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill indicates that the potential for illegal hazardous waste discharges, including, but not limited to benzene, exists if the landfill is unable to contain hazardous liquids produced by the reaction in a controlled manner and such discharges would be likely to cause substantial injury.

In November 2023, the DPH Solid Waste Management Program, certified to act as the Local Enforcement Agency (LEA) by Cal Recycle issued a notice of violations to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill for non-compliance with leachate control requirements. The LEA required the landfill to address the ongoing and uncontrolled thermal reaction producing increasing amounts of leachate at the Landfill by assuring that drainage installed would not fail. In addition, the LEA instructed the landfill to test the leachate for benzene and other volatile organic compounds.

On Nov. 22, 2023, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board issued a Notice of Violation to the Landfill operator, Waste Connections, for failing to maintain adequate leachate containment and report the leachate seeps. The Regional Board, along with local and federal partners, is continuing inspections and sample collection to confirm any discharge of contaminated stormwater. The landfill had been managing the expanding leachate production by increasing the number of storage tanks available prior to offsite disposal.

In December 2023, DTSC collected samples of leachate from the landfill. Some of the leachate samples exceeded hazardous waste regulatory thresholds for benzene.

On Feb. 15, DTSC issued a Summary of Violations to the landfill related to its leachate management and disposal, including violations for failing to properly categorize the waste, causing the storage and disposal of hazardous waste at an unauthorized point, and failing to minimize the possibility of release of hazardous waste.

Leachate at the landfill that exceeds hazardous waste thresholds must be handled and disposed of as hazardous waste. In addition, because of the ongoing production of leachate from the reaction, the landfill has determined it is necessary to treat the leachate on-site prior to disposal as part of its immediate response activities. The treatment and disposal of the leachate will be overseen by the Multi-Agency Critical Action Team formed among the local, state and federal agencies overseeing the landfill.

Relevant Documents:

Department of Toxic Substances Control Proposition 65 Notice

Chiquita Canyon Landfill Correspondence to DTSC
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates

Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices

County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
FULL STORY...

American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns

American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
FULL STORY...

DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding

DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
The Master's University men's basketball team was nearly perfect down the stretch as they defeated the Jessup Warriors 72-65 Thursday night at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Jessup 72-65
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
Scoring 23 points in the final quarter, The Master's University women's basketball team broke open a close game to defeat the Jessup Warriors 59-45 Thursday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Pull Away in 4th to Defeat Warriors 59-45
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements which was founded in February of 2008, marked the completion of its 15th year of business with a celebratory event at Lief’s Valencia headquarters on Friday, Feb. 16.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 78 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Public Health Ends Weekly COVID-19 Updates
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Prop 65 Notice Issued to L.A. County for Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
One of my favorite passions is traveling, especially to exotic countries to explore different cultures and lifestyles – and if I can’t travel, I love to escape within the pages of a book.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita Unveils One Story One City Selection
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
Mustangs Enjoy Record-Breaking Afternoon at Golden Eagle Invitational
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16. 
Cougars Set School Record at WSC Relays
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Chiquita Canyon Protest
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Henry Mayo Earns High Quality Maternity Care Recognition
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
COC Names Estrella Segura, Ethan Posthumus Named Athletes of the Week
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
County Files Suit Against Grubhub Alleging Unfair Business Practices
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
Antelope Valley Indian Museum wants to invite its amazing local youth to a fun weekly reading sit-down at the Museum.
AV Indian Museum Hosting Book Time at The Butte
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
American Red Cross’ ‘Sound the Alarm’ Campaign Returns
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
DACC Addresses Consequences of Backyard Breeding
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
SCVNews.com