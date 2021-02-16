header image

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
| Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
West Creek Academy
First-grade Teachers, Samantha Iblings, right, and Kristen Chapman socially distance as the plan their lessons in a classroom at West Creek Academy in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 020321. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.

County officials noted the state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as an adjusted case rate of 25 diagnoses per 100,000 people is reached, and that that threshold was reached Monday.

“TK-6 schools that have submitted their COVID-19 Safety Plans to the state at least seven business days ago are able to reopen as of tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16,” according to a statement from Debra Duardo, superintendent for the Los Angeles County Office of Education. “Elementary schools that have not yet submitted their COVID-19 Safety Plans to the state and county will be allowed to reopen seven business days after they do so.”

The email also noted that the Department of Public Health would be sending additional information Monday evening.

County Public Health officials confirmed the news in a separate statement Monday evening.

“This encouraging news means that dozens of elementary schools will be permitted to reopen for in-class instruction for students grades TK-6 as early as this week.”

Data available from the county’s website indicated the nonadjusted case rate has been in the range of 30-34 per 100,000 people for the last week, and just less than 20 per 100,000 for the past two days — however, the county did not explain the metric or how the 25-case figure was determined.

Santa Clarita Valley school officials have been making plans to reopen local schools as soon as the county’s Public Health Department declared it safe to do so.

Previously, school officials expressed doubt as recently as last week regarding whether seventh- to 12th-grade students would be able to return to campus this year. Most were still processing the announcement when reached for comment Monday evening.

The move comes after county Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter Friday urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to immediately allow for the reopening of TK to 12th-grade schools for in-person instruction, noting a number of challenges and concerns associated with online-only learning options.

“It has been 11 months since the state closed L.A. County schools, and during this time, we have witnessed a significant academic, social and emotional decline in our children and youth,” Barger said about her letter. “I am urging Gov. Newsom to allow for the immediate reopening of schools to provide in-person learning, which is critical for the development of our school-age children.”
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
FULL STORY...
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Monday, Feb 15, 2021
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Newhall lost power for a couple of hours Monday morning.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Newhall lost power for a couple of hours Monday morning.
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
California will expand vaccine eligibility to an estimated 6 million residents under the age of 65 with severe disabilities and underlying conditions beginning next month.
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 12 asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
Amidst the screaming guitars, pounding drums and hair flying headbanging, heavy metal music is providing a unifying outlet for indigenous communities across the United States, said California State University, Northridge history professor Natale Zappia.
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
