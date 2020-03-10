Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday

The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.
Three additional cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the county to 16 as of Monday, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's Crime Prevention Unit spent Thursday and Friday checking on the local homeless population and aided a homeless man in bad health who was incapacitated for several days.
