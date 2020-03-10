[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
| Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020
West Coast Racers. Photo courtesy of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

 

Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.

According to an official Six Flags social media post, tickets purchased for Tuesday will be honored through April 19.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain to continue – moderate to heavy – at times through Friday.

For more information regarding tickets, call Six Flags at (661) 255-4100.

