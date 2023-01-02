header image

1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Rain Likely to Return to SCV for Remainder of Week
| Monday, Jan 2, 2023
rain drive safe

The National Weather Service is forecasting continued rain in the Santa Clarita Valley until Friday, when the sun will return with a temperature near 60.

The forecast for Santa Clarita today through Friday is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 2: Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain. High: 54 °F

Tonight: Rain, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 42. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: A 30 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday, Jan. 5: Rain, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday, Jan. 6: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022
As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I've made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.
Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022
