Rain Likely to Return to SCV for Remainder of Week

The National Weather Service is forecasting continued rain in the Santa Clarita Valley until Friday, when the sun will return with a temperature near 60.

The forecast for Santa Clarita today through Friday is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 2: Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain. High: 54 °F

Tonight: Rain, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 42. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: A 30 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday, Jan. 5: Rain, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday, Jan. 6: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

