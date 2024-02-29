SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs

SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program. Funds will go towards supporting the Agency’s Water Conservation Programs.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Bureau of Reclamation received funding for programs to support western water infrastructure administered through its WaterSMART Programs,” said Cheryl Fowler, SCV Water management analyst. “Through a competitive application process, SCV Water received the grant which will bolster our conservation programs to help our customers conserve water and save money.”

This grant award comes on the heels of SCV Water being awarded a $5 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Drought Response Program to support construction of an additional PFAS treatment facility.

“We’re really excited to get a grant to support our conservation rebate programs,” said Matt Dickens, SCV Water sustainability manager. “We’re proud to offer a variety of ways to help our customers reduce water waste and use water more efficiently.”

The WaterSmart Water and Energy Efficiency Grant will support SCV Water’s conservation efforts by funding the following programs:

– Residential and Commercial, Industrial and Institution (CII) Irrigation Rebate Programs – The program includes smart irrigation controllers, high-efficiency sprinklers and drip irrigation conversion.

– Residential, Multi-Family Apartment & CII Rebate Programs – The program focuses on lawn replacement with water efficient landscaping.

– Residential and Multi-Family Water Efficiency Check Ups/Surveys – The program includes installation of water saving devices such as shower heads and aerators.

– Multi-Family Apartment – The rebate program replaces older model toilets with highefficiency toilets.

“Seeking grant opportunities is an important function of SCV Water,” said Fowler. “Grant funding helps the Agency fulfill its responsibility to deliver clean, reliable, quality water to its customers at a reasonable cost.”

To learn more about SCV Water’s Water Conservation and Water Use Efficiency Rebate Programs visit https://www.yourscvwater.com/rebates.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager at kstrauss@scvwa.org.

