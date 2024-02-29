header image

February 29
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
| Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
SCV Water Garden

SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program. Funds will go towards supporting the Agency’s Water Conservation Programs.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Bureau of Reclamation received funding for programs to support western water infrastructure administered through its WaterSMART Programs,” said Cheryl Fowler, SCV Water management analyst. “Through a competitive application process, SCV Water received the grant which will bolster our conservation programs to help our customers conserve water and save money.”

This grant award comes on the heels of SCV Water being awarded a $5 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART Drought Response Program to support construction of an additional PFAS treatment facility.

“We’re really excited to get a grant to support our conservation rebate programs,” said Matt Dickens, SCV Water sustainability manager. “We’re proud to offer a variety of ways to help our customers reduce water waste and use water more efficiently.”

The WaterSmart Water and Energy Efficiency Grant will support SCV Water’s conservation efforts by funding the following programs:

– Residential and Commercial, Industrial and Institution (CII) Irrigation Rebate Programs – The program includes smart irrigation controllers, high-efficiency sprinklers and drip irrigation conversion.

– Residential, Multi-Family Apartment & CII Rebate Programs – The program focuses on lawn replacement with water efficient landscaping.

– Residential and Multi-Family Water Efficiency Check Ups/Surveys – The program includes installation of water saving devices such as shower heads and aerators.

– Multi-Family Apartment – The rebate program replaces older model toilets with highefficiency toilets.

“Seeking grant opportunities is an important function of SCV Water,” said Fowler. “Grant funding helps the Agency fulfill its responsibility to deliver clean, reliable, quality water to its customers at a reasonable cost.”

To learn more about SCV Water’s Water Conservation and Water Use Efficiency Rebate Programs visit https://www.yourscvwater.com/rebates.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager at kstrauss@scvwa.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program.
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
 Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ. 
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning,
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a field dedication ceremony to unveil the recently named Mike Gillespie Field in honor of the legendary baseball coach’s distinguished career.
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is holding its 9th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 to 31.
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
California State University, Northridge has launched the first disability studies minor in the CSU system, with the first students being admitted to the program in fall 2024.
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
Jersey Mike's will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Christina Lynn Penniston.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she has given $500,000 from Fifth District discretionary funding to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority 
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four upcoming pop-up workshops.   
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
As Co-Chair of The California Problem Solvers Caucus, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased announce he is coauthoring a series of bills that would help California tackle the rapid rise in retail theft.
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26.
CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine
The Master’s University released its spring 2024 magazine on Tuesday.
TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
It was a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NAIA semifinals last spring.
Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
SoCal Edison Agrees to Pay $80 million Over Thomas Fire
Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Forest Service that blamed the utility's equipment for the massive Thomas Fire that tore through Southern California in late 2017.
SoCal Edison Agrees to Pay $80 million Over Thomas Fire
Wall Street Trailblazer to Deliver CSUN Distinguished Speaker Lecture
R. Martin “Marty” Chavez, a trailblazing entrepreneur who turned a Wall Street trading business into a software business and in the process revolutionized the way capital moves and works, will provide insights into the world of finance on Tuesday, March 12, as part of the Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Wall Street Trailblazer to Deliver CSUN Distinguished Speaker Lecture
