Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, “Bills, Ballots, & Business,” presented by the California Chamber of Commerce. Chief lobbyist for CalChamber, Jennifer Barrera, will be giving an update on the 2020 Job Killer Bills, Impact California, November Ballot Measures, including App-Based Drivers and Split Roll, Impact California, and other pertinent business issues.

“We’re pleased to be bringing our business community a legislative update given the current business climate and for what lies ahead during the November 2020 election,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “The pandemic had every sector of the business community trying to figure out their own next step that many of us didn’t have the time to follow what was going on in Sacramento so we are excited to get a full download of where we are and what’s to come.”

During our 2019 Sacramento Advocacy Day, members of our business community had met with CalChamber to receive a similar update. Given the pandemic, travel and in person meetings have come to a halt. However, the legislature is still moving forward, and the Chamber must still be at the forefront of advocating for a healthier business climate.

“It’s more important than ever for our business community to be fully informed of all the November Ballot measures and their consequences.” stated Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We are the Voice of Business in the Santa Clarita Valley and advocacy is one of the Chambers important duties to its members, we will continue to provide the vital information to our community and fight for a business friendly environment in California.”

The Chamber is pleased to work alongside CalChamber to help make California a better place to live, work and do business. We advocate to make sure lawmakers hear about the impact of proposals on our businesses and economy.

Registration is currently open for the event and can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.scvchamber.com. It is currently free for active members and $10 for non-members. If you have any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

