Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey

What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding? What are the most pressing needs of lower-income residents in the community in the areas of housing, infrastructure and human services? Now is the chance for residents to weigh in on this vital program by taking the City’s annual CDBG Community Needs Assessment Survey.

Responses to the Survey are evaluated by the City to help determine how to best use CDBG funding in order to assist lower-income residents in the community. The Survey is now available online until Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at santa-clarita.com/Housing.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides the City of Santa Clarita with CDBG funding to benefit lower-income residents in the community. The annual CDBG Community Needs Assessment Survey allows residents to provide input on how funding should be distributed in the previously established priority areas of Affordable Housing, Supportive Services and Community Facilities and Infrastructure.

For more information on the CDBG Program or the Community Needs Assessment Survey, please contact Erin Lay, Housing Program Administrator for the city of Santa Clarita, at (661) 286-4174.