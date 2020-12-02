Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey

What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding? What are the most pressing needs of lower-income residents in the community in the areas of housing, infrastructure and human services? Now is the chance for residents to weigh in on this vital program by taking the City’s annual CDBG Community Needs Assessment Survey.
Responses to the Survey are evaluated by the City to help determine how to best use CDBG funding in order to assist lower-income residents in the community. The Survey is now available online until Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at santa-clarita.com/Housing.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides the City of Santa Clarita with CDBG funding to benefit lower-income residents in the community. The annual CDBG Community Needs Assessment Survey allows residents to provide input on how funding should be distributed in the previously established priority areas of Affordable Housing, Supportive Services and Community Facilities and Infrastructure.
For more information on the CDBG Program or the Community Needs Assessment Survey, please contact Erin Lay, Housing Program Administrator for the city of Santa Clarita, at (661) 286-4174.
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
