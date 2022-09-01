Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment

The Route Fire, which erupted at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were still in effect north of Northlake Hills Elementary School, south of Templin Highway, Paradise Valley east of Interstate 5 and west of Castaic Lagoon.

Caltrans announced only one lane on the northbound lane of I-5 and Templin highway is open, with two southbound lanes open. Traffic in both directions has been impacted, while fire crews continue to get a handle on the blaze.

During a press conference Thursday morning, LACoFD Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Ewald said seven firefighters were transported to the hospital and treated for heat-related injuries. All have been released from the hospital and “they’re all are doing well.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement regarding the Route Fire currently burning near Castaic:

“I want to thank the brave firefighters who are giving it their all to battle this wildfire. Their efforts are nothing short of Herculean, given the heat and extremely difficult working conditions.

Their labor is also a reminder for us all to practice responsible and safe recreation as the Labor Day holiday approaches. Most wildfires are caused by human carelessness. Campfires, discarding lit cigarettes, playing with fireworks – all can trigger a blaze. We all need to do our part to keep our communities safe.”

For fire safety resources, download the Fire Department's Ready! Set! Go! Guide at fire.lacounty.gov/rsg today.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov to access the latest emergency preparedness tips.

Route Fire Evacuation Centers

The American Red Cross Los Angeles and Central California regions opened two evacuation shelters Wednesday evening for those affected by the Route fire near Paradise Mobile Estates in northern L.A. County. Shelters are located at Frazier Mountain High School, 700 Falcon Way, Lebec, CA 93243 and West Ranch High School 26255 West Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381. Both shelters will remain open 24/7 and available to anyone displaced by the Route Fire.

Domestic family pets are welcomed and must be in a travel carrier or pet crate, with limited capacity for pets at West Ranch High School. Additional pet sheltering is available at Castaic Animal Care Center, at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Providing life-sustaining shelter during wildfires and other disasters is a mission focus for the Red Cross. We safely deliver essential services while maintaining current Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control COVID-19 safety protocols

Red Cross is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of those affected by disasters. We work closely with local emergency management teams and our community partners to coordinate relief efforts. Trained Red Cross volunteers and staff are on call around-the-clock and ready to assist in aspects such as providing shelter, meals, disaster assessment, resources and more.

Wildfire Safety

A wildfire can spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and obey all evacuation orders from officials.

– Back your car into the garage or park it outside, facing the direction of your evacuation route.

– Keep your pets in one room, so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

– Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

– Don’t use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces and gas stoves.

If you’re trapped outdoors, crouch in a pond, river or pool.

– Don’t put wet clothing or bandanas over your mouth or nose, as moist air can cause more damage to your airway than dry air at the same temperature.

– If there is no body of water, look for shelter in a cleared area or among a bed of rocks. Lie flat, face-down and cover your body with soil. Breathe the air close to the ground to avoid scorching your lungs or inhaling smoke.

Don’t return home until officials say it’s safe to do so.

– Inspect the roof immediately and extinguish any sparks or embers. Wildfires may have left embers that could reignite.

– Check your home for embers that could cause fires. Look for signs of a fire including smoke or sparks.

– Avoid damaged or downed power lines, poles and wires.

– Keep a close eye on your animals. Hidden embers and hot spots could burn them.

– Wet down debris to minimize breathing in dust particles.

– Wear work gloves and shoes with heavy soles.

– Throw out any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot.

Please follow @RedCrossLA on Twitter for the latest updates. Visit redcross.org/wildfire for information on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfires.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

