Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence. These services include emergency room follow-up care, physicals, immunizations, oral healthcare and referrals to specialty providers.
“We are very thankful to Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the partnership we have with Child & Family Center to have been granted these funds that will allow us to provide critical care to the survivors of domestic violence,” said Philip Solomon, CEO. “We want to do our part and support these individuals and families as they take the brave steps forward to a safer and better life.”
Founded in 1980 by Reverend Samuel Dixon in the community of Val Verde, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare and behavioral health services. SDFHC is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley and is governed by a local board of directors.
“Providing a safe and trusted space for survivors of domestic violence to receive medical services is crucial to our clients,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO of the Child & Family Center. “Our ongoing partnership and collaboration with Samuel Dixon is a treasured relationship and we are grateful to Supervisor Barger’s office for allocating this funding.”
Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program serves survivors and children escaping family violence with a comprehensive range of services, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency response with law enforcement and at hospitals, crisis intervention, safety planning, and Santa Clarita’s only 30-day emergency shelter. Additional services include counseling, food and clothing, legal assistance with Temporary Restraining Orders and court accompaniment, transitional housing assistance and mental health treatment.
Individuals seeking Domestic Violence Services can contact the Center’s DV program directly at 661-259-4357. The Center’s 24/7 hotline is 661-259-8175. In addition, they may call the California 24-hour hotline (800-799-7233) or the national hotline (800-799-SAFE). Residents of L.A. County can text 911 for help if they know that a phone call to 911 could result in a life threating situation.
Founded in 1976, Child & Family Center currently serves over 900 children, youth and families each month by providing comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and counseling, behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment in addition to domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando valleys.
