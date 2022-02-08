header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
| Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The goal of the aquatics program is to provide safe and enjoyable aquatics experiences through various programs offered throughout the city’s eight pools. The focus of the lifeguard positions will be to effectively provide aquatic programs while maintaining a safe environment. The maximum hours worked in a week will be dependent on the season.

An online completed city application form is required to apply for this position. Visit
governmentjobs/careers/santaclarita

Upon successful completion of the swim test and formal interview, qualifying applicants will be invited to the Lifeguard Candidate Academy. The Lifeguard Candidate Academy is a 60-hour lifeguard training school, which will take place from the end of March through early April. Participation in the Lifeguard Candidate Academy is not a guarantee of employment.

Lifeguard testing will be held at the Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. For questions contact Aquatic Center staff at (661) 250-3740.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards

Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time

Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, Feb 7, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning with a special/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
Monday, Feb 7, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 7 - Sunday, Feb. 13.
FULL STORY...

Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station offers residents a safe place to complete online transactions, as well as custody exchanges.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
College of the Canyons men's basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon
Legendary 1960's pop band Herman's Hermits will appear Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Canyon in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon
Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 businesses award recipients which will be honored at the 99th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning with a special/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 7 - Sunday, Feb. 13.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo’s Total to 216
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 216 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo’s Total to 216
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present two upcoming spring exhibitions by Deborah Aschheim and Kumasi J. Barnett that focus on civic engagement, social justice and systemic racism.
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, celebrated the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton
I am a passionate animal activist and I believe our local homeless animals need the safety of a no-kill animal shelter, within the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton
Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
College of the Canyons plated runs all in all but two innings of a shortened game to narrowly trail Orange Coast College 14-12 by the time play was suspended due to darkness after seven innings.
Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon
Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya
The Soraya dials up its investment in America’s one true original art form, jazz, with its inaugural month-long jazz festival, Jazz at Naz, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19.
Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya
L.A. County Animal Care, Control Reduces Cat Adoption Fees in February
In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Water Tiger, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will offer reduced adoption fees for cats.
L.A. County Animal Care, Control Reduces Cat Adoption Fees in February
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Artist Annie Hoffman to Demonstrate Oil Painting
Annie Hoffman will be demonstrating oil painting on Monday, April 18, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 pm, for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
Artist Annie Hoffman to Demonstrate Oil Painting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: