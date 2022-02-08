Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The goal of the aquatics program is to provide safe and enjoyable aquatics experiences through various programs offered throughout the city’s eight pools. The focus of the lifeguard positions will be to effectively provide aquatic programs while maintaining a safe environment. The maximum hours worked in a week will be dependent on the season.

An online completed city application form is required to apply for this position. Visit

governmentjobs/careers/santaclarita

Upon successful completion of the swim test and formal interview, qualifying applicants will be invited to the Lifeguard Candidate Academy. The Lifeguard Candidate Academy is a 60-hour lifeguard training school, which will take place from the end of March through early April. Participation in the Lifeguard Candidate Academy is not a guarantee of employment.

Lifeguard testing will be held at the Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. For questions contact Aquatic Center staff at (661) 250-3740.

