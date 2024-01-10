header image

1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
| Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
Water drop


Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world.

The city is focusing on four current and upcoming galleries throughout the valley.

Please Take A Look by Siqi (Frances) Fan
Dec. 8, 2023 – Mar. 13, 2024
Canyon Country Community Center

“Please Take A Look” presents cyanotypes and inkjet prints by Siqi (Frances) Fan, capturing a journey from introspections to cultural discourse. This exhibition intertwines Eastern-Asian heritage with Western ideologies, reflecting on themes of democracy, freedom and identity. Fan’s art, influenced by Lévy-Bruhl’s theories, explores gender and societal norms, offering a profound insight into the struggles and resilience of the LGBTQ community in contemporary society.

Learn more

Inside, a Shape by Sophia Wolfe
Dec. 18, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2024
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

“Inside, a Shape” by Sophia Wolfe is an exhibit where reality, dreams and nature converge. Featuring a large panel of eight canvases varying in size, this showcase by the Southern California-based artist explores the fluidity of existence. Wolfe’s art practice, spanning illustration, painting and film, delves into the psyche, blending science with dreamlike imagery. Her art invites introspection, challenging viewers to reflect on their perception and place in an ever-evolving world.

Learn more

Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries
Jan. 12 – Mar. 6, 2024
Reception: Friday, January 19, 2024, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
First Floor Gallery, City Hall

“Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” showcases a diverse range of artworks by artists from Santa Clarita and the Greater Los Angeles area. This exhibition delves into the theme of transcendence, challenging the confines of conventional expression, societal norms and perceptions. Each piece is a testament to the artists’ journey beyond the ordinary, inviting viewers to engage in introspective dialogues. From the deeply personal to the widely societal, these works collectively ask viewers to embrace new perspectives.

Learn more

The Beauty of Stillness
Jan. 16 – Apr. 24, 2024
Old Town Newhall Library

“The Beauty of Stillness” is a curated selection of original pieces in various mediums, each exploring the profound depth and silent power of stillness. This exhibition pays homage to the moments of pause and the introspective peace that we find in the spaces between movement. Through their artwork, each artist invites viewers to slow down, reflect and find solace in the stillness that resides within and around us.

Learn more
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m. 
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season last Saturday by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.
Relay For Life of SCV Celebrates “First Lap”, Regional/National Awards
2024 SCV Minimum Wage Update
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
2024 SCV Minimum Wage Update
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC to Honor Steve Corn with 2024 ‘Silver Spur’ Award
The 18th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels and now faces an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks distributions of some of the most transfused blood types have been limited to Los Angeles County area hospitals. The American Red Cross need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.
The 18th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Supes Proclaim January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn proclaiming January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Supes Proclaim January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Barger Clarifies Protest Protocols for Brush Clearance Inspections
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger engaged L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone and officials from the county’s Department of Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in a robust discussion to clarify facts about brush clearance notices that will be mailed out starting next week to newly identified property owners subject to inspections.
Barger Clarifies Protest Protocols for Brush Clearance Inspections
Mustangs Now 2-0 in GSAC with Road Win
Kamrin Oriol scored a career-high 28 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 102-91 win over the Vanguard Lions in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Now 2-0 in GSAC with Road Win
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2024 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 21: Violinst Paul Stein at Valencia Public Library
Start the New Year off right with New Year Harmony, a program of classical music performed by Paul Stein, formally of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
Jan. 21: Violinst Paul Stein at Valencia Public Library
Jan. 11: First Castaic School Board Meeting of ’24
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, its first meeting of 2024.
Jan. 11: First Castaic School Board Meeting of ’24
Keeping it ‘661 Local’ at the SCAA Gallery
The Santa Clarita Artists Associations Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2024, "661 Local," from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18.
Keeping it ‘661 Local’ at the SCAA Gallery
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event
This Valentine’s Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the “The Big I Do” wedding experience.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Hosting ‘The Big I Do’ Event
Jan. 11: Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Sidewalk Poetry Project
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 11: Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Sidewalk Poetry Project
Tataviam Tribe Regains 500 Acres of Ancestral Land
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) announced Monday the donation of more than 500 acres of historic ancestral land to the Tataviam Land Conservancy, a nonprofit organization formed by the Tribe in 2018.
Tataviam Tribe Regains 500 Acres of Ancestral Land
Tickets Still Available for Child & Family Center’s Viva Las Vegas
Child & Family Center invites you to Viva Las Vegas at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets Still Available for Child & Family Center’s Viva Las Vegas
City Seeks Volunteers for 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Jan. 23, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
City Seeks Volunteers for 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
SCV Chamber Announces 2024 Leadership Team
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2024 leadership team, which will further continue the Chamber’s work of building a united business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 2024 Leadership Team
