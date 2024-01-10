Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024

Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world.

The city is focusing on four current and upcoming galleries throughout the valley.

Please Take A Look by Siqi (Frances) Fan

Dec. 8, 2023 – Mar. 13, 2024

Canyon Country Community Center

“Please Take A Look” presents cyanotypes and inkjet prints by Siqi (Frances) Fan, capturing a journey from introspections to cultural discourse. This exhibition intertwines Eastern-Asian heritage with Western ideologies, reflecting on themes of democracy, freedom and identity. Fan’s art, influenced by Lévy-Bruhl’s theories, explores gender and societal norms, offering a profound insight into the struggles and resilience of the LGBTQ community in contemporary society.

Inside, a Shape by Sophia Wolfe

Dec. 18, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2024

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

“Inside, a Shape” by Sophia Wolfe is an exhibit where reality, dreams and nature converge. Featuring a large panel of eight canvases varying in size, this showcase by the Southern California-based artist explores the fluidity of existence. Wolfe’s art practice, spanning illustration, painting and film, delves into the psyche, blending science with dreamlike imagery. Her art invites introspection, challenging viewers to reflect on their perception and place in an ever-evolving world.

Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries

Jan. 12 – Mar. 6, 2024

Reception: Friday, January 19, 2024, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

First Floor Gallery, City Hall

“Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” showcases a diverse range of artworks by artists from Santa Clarita and the Greater Los Angeles area. This exhibition delves into the theme of transcendence, challenging the confines of conventional expression, societal norms and perceptions. Each piece is a testament to the artists’ journey beyond the ordinary, inviting viewers to engage in introspective dialogues. From the deeply personal to the widely societal, these works collectively ask viewers to embrace new perspectives.

The Beauty of Stillness

Jan. 16 – Apr. 24, 2024

Old Town Newhall Library

"The Beauty of Stillness" is a curated selection of original pieces in various mediums, each exploring the profound depth and silent power of stillness. This exhibition pays homage to the moments of pause and the introspective peace that we find in the spaces between movement. Through their artwork, each artist invites viewers to slow down, reflect and find solace in the stillness that resides within and around us.

