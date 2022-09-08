Santa Clarita Chamber Announces Two Ribbon Cuttings For Local Business

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new businesses to the valley with ribbon cuttings Thursday and Friday.

Join elected officials and business leaders for the grand opening of NextHome Real Estate Rockstars.

The cutting will be host to food drink and entertainment. The event will start at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at their office located at 28009 Smyth Dr.

The second cutting welcomes the new business Shakehs Boutique to Valencia. The grand opening will serve pastries and refreshments and the first five people will receive $50 off.

All military and first responders will always receive 10% off their purchase.

Shakehs will open at 3 p.m. on Friday Sept. 9 at their location in Valencia at 24201 Valencia blvd in suite #3516.

