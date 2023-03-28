Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Jerry Danielsen to fill Board Seat No. 4, effective immediately, at its March 22 meeting.

The vacancy was created by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.

Danielsen will fill the remainder of Jenkins’ unexpired term. Board Seat No. 4 will next be up for election on Nov. 5, 2024.

“Representing the community is a fundamental commitment of mine,” said Danielsen. “I am committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and a culture of equity and inclusiveness.”

A COC alum, Danielsen is the owner of Busy Signal Studios, a Canyon Country-based recording studio, and is co-owner of Pantheon Media. His public and community service includes organizing and presenting monthly educational public events for the L.A. Section of the Audio Engineering Society.

“I wish to congratulate Jerry Danielsen on his appointment to the COC Board of Trustees,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “The college can benefit from his perspective, which is enriched by his own experience as a COC graduate and Santa Clarita Valley business owner.”

A Santa Clarita resident since 1972, Danielsen hopes to inspire achievement, work to improve transfer rates, and provide more and better job training throughout the local community.

“The health and integrity of College of the Canyons is critical to the well-being of the entire Santa Clarita Valley,” said Danielsen. “COC is vital to changing and improving our economy, particularly since COVID-19. People will need training and retraining, now more than ever. Our families and future depend on it.”

Danielsen graduated from COC in 1979 and furthered his education at Sound Master Recording Engineering School in 1984. He later earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in music composition from CalArts in 1992.

“I am very pleased that Jerry Danielsen was selected by the Board of Trustees to serve in Seat #4,” said Board of Trustees President Dr. Edel Alonso. “He has shown a great interest in serving on this Board having run for previous election and garnering the support of so many residents, as well as having attended some of our meetings via Zoom. He will bring a variety of perspectives as a COC alumnus, graduate of a local university, a small business owner, and a person with record of success in the music world who is interested in all the arts. I think he will complement our Board well.”

The Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight of the Santa Clarita Community College District, which currently serves more than 33,000 students annually and provides vital educational services to a 367 square-mile area, which includes the communities of the Santa Clarita Valley.

