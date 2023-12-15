COC Board Names 2024 Officers

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2024 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Dr. Edel Alonso was selected by her fellow trustees to serve as president of the board for 2024.

“I am thankful to have been selected to serve as board president for the year 2024,” said Alonso, who joined the board in 2016. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to continue protecting the best interests of COC students and the Santa Clarita Valley community.”

The board also voted to appoint Chuck Lyon, who has been a board member since 2022, to the position of vice president.

Jerry Danielsen, who was elected to the board in 2023, was selected to serve as clerk.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook will serve as secretary-parliamentarian.

The board’s business meeting dates for 2024 are as follows:

– Jan. 17 – Business Meeting

– Feb. 14 – Business Meeting

– March 13 – Business Meeting

– March 27 – Joint Meeting with Associated Student Government (ASG)

– April 10 – Business Meeting

– April 24 – Board Self-Evaluation

– May 8 – Business Meeting

– May 22 – Joint Meeting with COC Foundation

– June 12 – Business Meeting and Tentative Budget Workshop

– July 10 – Business Meeting

– Aug. 14 – Business Meeting

– Sept. 11 – Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop

– Sept. 25 – Joint Meeting (Hart District)

– Oct. 9 – Business Meeting

– Oct. 23 – Joint Meeting with ASG (held at Canyon Country Campus)

– Nov. 13 – Business Meeting

– December 18 – Annual Organizational and Business Meeting

The board meets via Zoom and open sessions are usually scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., however board meeting start times will be adjusted as needed. Any special meetings or study sessions that may be scheduled will be added to the board’s webpage.

