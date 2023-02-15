Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America

SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year’s 2023 analysis.

Even other studies done by AdvisorSmith, MoneyGeek, and SafeWise consistently feature our city among their safest cities nationwide.

The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation noted their appreciation of the leadership of the Sheriff’s Department and the city of Santa Clarita for their tireless efforts.

Captain Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s station recently spoke at an SCVEDC board meeting and provided useful resources that citizens can take advantage of.

The Crime Prevention Unit, for example, is broken up into zones across the valley, with zone leaders assisting local businesses with security assessments.

