Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America

SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year’s 2023 analysis.
Even other studies done by AdvisorSmith, MoneyGeek, and SafeWise consistently feature our city among their safest cities nationwide.
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation noted their appreciation of the leadership of the Sheriff’s Department and the city of Santa Clarita for their tireless efforts.
Captain Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s station recently spoke at an SCVEDC board meeting and provided useful resources that citizens can take advantage of.
The Crime Prevention Unit, for example, is broken up into zones across the valley, with zone leaders assisting local businesses with security assessments.
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize several prominent Black leaders, Barbara Dew, Kei Kei Lee and De’chane “Dey” Yusef, from Senate District 21 who have dedicated their lives to uplifting local families, students and their communities as a whole.
The WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host its first in person event, International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Near and Far on Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference tourney by staying seven strokes ahead of Santa Barbara City College and seeing two players tie for medalist honors on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
America's Small Business Development Center California Network hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Wednesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar will offer help on "Increasing Sales: Secrets and Best Practices to Overcome Objections."
