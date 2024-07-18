July 22: CalCompetes Tax Credit Applications Begin

The California Competes Tax Credit application periods, amounts available, and committee meeting dates for fiscal year 2024-2025 have been posted here.

The first application period will start on July 22, 2024, with $215 million in tax credits available. Starting July 22, the online application can be accessed on the website.

Application instructions, FAQs, and other technical assistance documents are available through the link.

Businesses interested in learning more about the CCTC may register for free application webinars.

July 24, 2024

Details and Registration

August 1, 2024

Details and Registration

If you have any questions regarding the California Competes Tax Credit application process, please contact our office at (916) 322-4051 or send an email to CalCompetes@gobiz.ca.gov.

