President, CEO Jey Wagner Departs SCVEDC

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that Jey Wagner has stepped down from his role as President and CEO effective Monday, July 8.

Wagner joined the SCVEDC in May 2023 as the VP of Workforce and Economic Development, before transitioning to President and CEO after the departure of Holly Schroeder in September 2023.

Ondré Seltzer, currently Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development at SCVEDC, will assume the role of Interim President and CEO following Mr. Wagner’s departure. With over a decade of experience in economic development and a deep understanding of business relations, investment initiatives, workforce development programs and more, Seltzer is well-prepared to lead the organization during this transition period, said SCVEDC officials in a statement released to the public.

The SCVEDC Board of Directors will undertake a thorough search for a permanent President & CEO, ensuring a comprehensive selection process to identify a candidate who will further advance the mission and vision of the organization.

“We extend our gratitude to Jey Wagner for his leadership and contributions to the SCVEDC,” said SCVEDC Co-Chair Calvin Hedman of Hedman Partners LLP. “We are confident in Ondré Seltzer’s ability to lead the organization through this transition and we look forward to identifying a new President and CEO who will continue to drive our mission forward. The SCVEDC Board of Directors is grateful for Jey’s work with the various businesses and community partners this past year and wishes him well in all his future endeavors.”

The SCVEDC is a private/public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining, and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.

For more information visit www.scvedc.org or contact Ondré Seltzer at ondreseltzer@scvedc.org

