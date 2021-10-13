Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’

The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure.

Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to enjoy a short story as they stroll along the paseo. Join the Library in celebrating this exciting new park amenity on Thursday, Oct 21, at 9:30 a.m. near the River Village Park Trail of Duane R. Harte Park.

“Trail Tales” features 11 podiums along the River Village Park Trail at Duane R. Harte Park, with pages of a short story displayed on each podium. The first featured story stars the city mascot, Sammy Clarita, in the book Sammy Stories Volume 2: Sammy Gets To Work. The Library hopes to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle and literary exploration with this new park opportunity.

The Library is excited to host a special Thursday in the Park event to help welcome “Trail Tales” to the Santa Clarita community on Oct 21. In the featured short story, Sammy Clarita attempts to work various jobs throughout the city in an effort to figure out his future career. The book shows the different roles Sammy tries out, but in the end, only one suits him best.

Attendees of all ages are welcome to join in on this fun event. Children will have the opportunity to learn about and even try their hand at various city positions, just like Sammy. At the end of the story, children will also have the chance to attend storytime with a librarian.

For any questions regarding “Trail Tales,” please contact Senior Librarian Liza Purdy at lpurdy@santa-clarita.com. To learn more about upcoming library events with the Santa Clarita Public Library, please visit the library website.

