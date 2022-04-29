Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers

Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.

–High School Diploma or GED or equivalent.

–Valid Class C California Driver’s License and safe driving record.

–A combination of education and experience that provides equivalent knowledge, skills, and abilities will be considered.

–Graffiti removal experience is highly desirable.

–Bilingual in English and Spanish is highly desirable.

This position will average two to three 8-hour shifts per week. Must be available to work 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at least four days per week including Saturdays.

For more information or to apply, visit Santa Clarita City Jobs.

