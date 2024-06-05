LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Evan Chapman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Evan Chapman.

He is a 32-year-old male White, 20300 block of Cedar Creek Steet in the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Evan is 5’10”, 183lbs with brown eyes, black hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans.

Mr. Chapman suffers from mental disabilities and autism.

There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...