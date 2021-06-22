header image

1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus Returns July 3
| Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021
Transit Beach Bus

Beginning Saturday, July 3, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays. Santa Clarita Transit is excited to bring back the popular service, which allows residents to ride to the beach with ease on one of the City’s comfortable, air-conditioned commuter express buses. The Summer Beach Bus runs through Sunday, September 5.

Summer Beach Bus fares are $3.00 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for Senior Citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the simple Token Transit mobile app by using the stored value on their TAP card or in exact cash; monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart at approximately 8:40 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m., ensuring a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Two bus routes will depart each Saturday and Sunday from various stops in Santa Clarita and take residents to the Santa Monica Pier. Shuttle departure stops include Canyon Country Park, Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Drive, Soledad Canyon Road and Shangri-La Drive, Via Princessa Metrolink Station, McBean Regional Transit Center, Railroad Avenue and 15th Street, Newhall Metrolink Station, Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway.

Passengers should refer to SantaClaritaTransit.com for current COVID-19 related requirements. While the State has lifted many of its mandates relating to mask-wearing and social distancing, Federal mandates still require that passengers on board any form of public transportation wear a mask.

Travelers may bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on Summer Beach Bus routes and times, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
FULL STORY...

City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished

City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished
Friday, Jun 18, 2021
In a ruling of “power versus space … two great pillars of environmental sustainability,” open space won this week, a win for city officials — at a $5 million price.
FULL STORY...

June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting

June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting
Friday, Jun 18, 2021
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials. Beginning June 22, City Council meetings will return to a fully in-person format.
FULL STORY...

Plan to Place Juvenile Inmates in Saugus Facilities Raises Concerns

Plan to Place Juvenile Inmates in Saugus Facilities Raises Concerns
Friday, Jun 18, 2021
L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita City Council members were surprised this week by news of a state-appointed committee’s plan to move juvenile offenders to a pair of facilities in Saugus.
FULL STORY...
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
Varun Ramanan, a freshman at Academy of the Canyons, is hosting a virtual talent show Saturday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. to help raise funds for India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
AOC Freshman Hosting Virtual Talent Show Benefiting India’s COVID-19 Relief
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
Los Angeles County Public Works was lauded this week for outstanding work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, including the Bouquet Canyon Road project, from local branches of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
L.A. County Recognized for Civil Engineering, Bouquet Canyon Road Project
Trinity Girls Basketball Brings Home State Championship
The Trinity Classical Knights (15-4) are the new 5-A state champions after defeating the San Fernando Tigers (10-1), 49-33 Saturday night in San Fernando.
Trinity Girls Basketball Brings Home State Championship
Big-Rig Fire Spreads to Brush, Snarls I-5 Traffic
A big-rig fire that broke out late Tuesday morning spread to nearby brush on the side of northbound lanes on Interstate 5.
Big-Rig Fire Spreads to Brush, Snarls I-5 Traffic
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,130 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
Three additional Pitchess Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital following suspected drug-related overdoses Monday.
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its summer campaign, “One Less Mosquito, One Less Worry” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to encourage residents to make mosquito control a part of their daily routine.
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
The movie “Babylon,” directed by an Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, is set to film near the Santa Clarita Valley in July, with the film’s casting in search of local residents to play extras.
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss Tuesday a strategy to address workplace trauma in the L.A. County Fire Department.
Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma
Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday sentenced Matthew “James” Dorsey to 34.5 years in state prison for the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Michelle Dorsey.
Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV
Starting this weekend, live comedy is coming back to the Santa Clarita Valley.
J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV
Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her on Hollywood Street
During the second day of testimony during the preliminary hearing for Noel Fisher, the Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of sexual assault and/or rape, the second victim to testify alleged that he grabbed her arm and forced her face down into the cushion of a car seat.
Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her on Hollywood Street
Legislators Explain Votes Leading to Juvenile Inmate Plan
After a state-appointed committee shared a controversial plan to realign the justice system, which would place all of L.A. County’s juvenile offenders in two local camps, local legislators shared their views on their votes for the bills that made the plan possible.
Legislators Explain Votes Leading to Juvenile Inmate Plan
City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished
In a ruling of “power versus space … two great pillars of environmental sustainability,” open space won this week, a win for city officials — at a $5 million price.
City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished
June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials. Beginning June 22, City Council meetings will return to a fully in-person format.
June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting
