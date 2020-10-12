Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year

Glendale – Educator Jim Klipfel, a teacher at Saugus High School, was recently honored as one of the 2020-2021 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

Sponsored by California Credit Union, the program recognizes teachers who represent the best of the profession in the state’s largest honors competition for K-12 educators. The Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year Program is organized by the Los Angeles County Office of Education, and is part of the oldest and most prestigious honors contest in the country for public-school teachers.

“We are honored to support the Los Angeles Teacher of the Year program and provide well-deserved recognition to these exceptional educators,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Serving the education community for over 85 years, we understand the commitment our teachers bring to their classrooms every day. We congratulate this year’s award recipients and nominees, and applaud their unwavering dedication to inspiring students and mentoring their classroom colleagues.”

Klipfel has taught social studies in grades 7 to 12, and has gone above and beyond for his students as the swim and dive team coach, AP and standard college-prep US History teacher, Science Olympiad team leader, and director of the Habitat for Humanity club. James is an avid reader and lifelong learner who contributes to student and staff programs and reforms.

Judged as the county’s top public-school teachers for this academic year, 10 educators received the award. Each received a gift of $1,000 from California Credit Union as the program’s main sponsor. Klipfel plans to donate the funds back to Saugus High School.

The 10 winners were selected from a field of 48 teachers representing 44 districts who participated in the 39th annual Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year competition. The winners will advance to the California Teachers of the Year competition this fall.

