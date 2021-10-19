First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the ceremony honoring the Teachers of the Year. Photo courtesy of PBS.
 

Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

Saugus High School teacher and California State Teacher of the Year representative for 2021, Jim Klipfel, was honored alongside 99 other teachers Monday during a ceremony held at the White House.

Both President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made speeches in front of the gathered crowd — a group consisting of both the 2020 and 2021 recipients of their respective states’ Teacher of the Year award in their respective year — congratulating the teachers on their work, especially during the pandemic.

“You’re here because you’re among the finest group of educators in the country,” said the first lady. She later added: “In a crowd of some of the most innovative, talented, compassionate and effective educators in our country, you all stood out.”

Jim Klipfel.

“I’m sure for each of you, there are people you can look back on and they changed your life,” the president said. “Most of all, what you do, is you give us confidence, you instill confidence.”

Biden went on to tell a story about how a teacher changed his life for the better, giving him the confidence he needed to overcome his stutter.

“As Jill always says, teaching is not what you do, it’s who you are,” said the president.

Klipfel was selected last year as the Teacher of the Year candidate for the William S. Hart Union High School District, going on to represent the district at the county level. The social studies teacher and swim coach at Saugus High School went on to win at the county level and was ultimately named California’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

Klipfel was honored for, in addition to his approach in the classroom, for being “one of the first arriving on the scene” to the Saugus High School shooting in 2019 — an event that took the lives of two students and the gunman — and offering comfort to students in the aftermath.

“This award is the honor of a lifetime, and something I received during an extremely challenging period of my life,” Klipfel said in a statement after he was chosen to be the state nominee. “I am fortunate to have a job that I love. And I am extremely grateful to have the support of my wonderful community, inspiring colleagues and amazing students for making this happen. This was really a school and staff of the year honor, not just about me.”

No Comments for : Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight

    US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight

    3 hours ago
  • Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN

    Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN

    3 hours ago
  • Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country

    Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country

    3 hours ago
  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases

    4 hours ago
  • Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month

    Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month

    5 hours ago
  • Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut

    Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut

    5 hours ago
  • Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates

    Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates

    6 hours ago
  • LARC Pipeline Moving Forward

    LARC Pipeline Moving Forward

    7 hours ago
  • Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event

    Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event

    10 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.