Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year

The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.

The District Teacher of the Year is Jim Klipfel, a Social Studies teacher at Saugus High School. Klipfel is now nominated for the Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year.

The entire list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored Wednesday night were:

– Dustin Funk, Academy of the Canyons

– Lisa Simmons, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

– Shonna August, Bowman High School

– Dan Davis, Canyon High School

– Courtney Straka, Golden Valley High School

– Cynthia Ross, Hart High School

– Jenni Frias, Las Mesa Junior High School

– Lauren Sperber, Placerita Junior High School

– Devon Hensley, Rancho Pico Junior High School

– Stephanie Sosa, Rio Norte Junior High School

– Jim Klipfel, Saugus High School

– Fidel Garcia, Sequoia School

– Mary Sirchia, Sierra Vista Junior High School

– Christine Mocha, Valencia High School

– Alison Hunsaker, West Ranch High School

“During this extraordinary time, I am so very proud of the EXTRAordinary work being accomplished by the teachers of the Hart District,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “The 15 recognized by the Board Wednesday night deserve to be commended for the creative ways they are overcoming the challenges of online instruction to connect with students. Thank you all for setting the example of persistence and positivity!”

Selection criteria included personal growth, commitment, personal attributes and professional skills.

The California Teacher of the Year program, which began in 1972, has brought recognition to exemplary teachers, paying tribute to their resolute efforts. With the District’s many outstanding teachers, the staff takes pride in identifying and honoring its own heroes of Hart District classrooms.