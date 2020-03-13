[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
| Friday, Mar 13, 2020

The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement today in response to the President’s address to the nation:

“The President took bold, decisive action to make our 30 million small businesses more resilient to Coronavirus-related economic disruptions. Small businesses are vital economic engines in every community and state, and they have helped make our economy the strongest in the world. Our Agency will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the situation. Additionally, the SBA continues to assist small businesses with counseling and navigating their own preparedness plans through our network of 68 District Offices and numerous Resource Partners located around the country. The SBA will continue to provide every small business with the most effective and customer-focused response possible during these times of uncertainty.”

Process for Accessing SBA’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Disaster Relief Lending:

Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s Governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.

Any such Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in designated areas of a state or territory to help alleviate economic injury caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance will coordinate with the state’s or territory’s Governor to submit the request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance.

Once a declaration is made for designated areas within a state, the information on the application process for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance will be made available to all affected communities.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.

SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans are just one piece of the expanded focus of the federal government’s coordinated response, and the SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible.

For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-13-2020 SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
03-13-2020 SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
03-13-2020 VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
03-13-2020 Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
03-12-2020 Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
SCV Senior Center Announces Plan for Response to COVID-19
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society (ACS) is seeking community members to be part of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Relay For Life, on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
May 2: ACS Seeks Participants for 2020 Relay for Life
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a report of an aircraft crash in Newhall Friday afternoon.
Reports of an Aircraft Crash in Newhall
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
The S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
SBA To Provide Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Up to $2 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
In response to the ongoing County and State efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and safety of youth who are currently housed within the County’s juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily suspended visitations at those facilities until further notice.
LA County Probation Temporarily Suspends Juvenile Facilities Visitation
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has announced temporary curbside pickup service for customers with underlying health issues who are avoiding public outings.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Sets Temporary Curbside Pickup Option
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31, 2020 due to concerns of COVID-19.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
The Valley Industry Association announced cancellations of upcoming events in March and the beginning of April.
VIA Cancels Upcoming Events Out of ‘Extreme Caution’ for COVID-19
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
Eight new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, bringing the total cases to date to 40, Public Health Department officials announced Friday afternoon.
LA County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 40 with 8 New Cases
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
SCV Events Postponed, Cancelled in Response to COVID-19 Concerns
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus and Hart districts will close all schools starting Monday for three weeks.
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Friday morning the hospital has received its first result indicating a patient tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
Joining other theme parks in Southern California and across the country, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has temporarily suspended operations as of Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Anthony Kern. He is a 55 year-old male who was last seen on March 11, 2020 at 5:30 A.M. on the 25000 block of Steinbeck Avenue, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person from Stevenson Ranch
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches on March 17, the “wearin’ o’ the green” is not nearly as important as having a plan in place if intoxicants will be involved in your celebrations.
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a closed session meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss a coordinated response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
TMU Expected to Move Classes Online
The Master’s University is expected to release a statement late Thursday announcing the campus will move classes online in an effort to limit visitation on campus.
TMU Expected to Move Classes Online
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
%d bloggers like this: