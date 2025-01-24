Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.

The bills take effect immediately, delivering urgently needed funding and streamlining the rebuilding process for communities devastated by the Southern California wildfires. Assemblywoman Schiavo, who voted for the measures today, highlighted the importance of this swift action to provide relief to impacted families throughout the region.

“This historic investment will help families rebuild faster and ensure that state agencies act with the same urgency as local governments,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “With billions in funding and new accountability measures, we are making sure communities have the resources they need to recover and rebuild. There is a long road ahead for those impacted and we will be here to support those impacted every step of the way.”

Key Provisions In The Wildfire Recovery Package:

— Funding: $2.5 billion in state funding for wildfire response and recovery.

— Transparency & Oversight: New reporting requirements to track wildfire-response spending and ensure funds are used effectively.

School & Home Rebuilding:

— $1 million to accelerate planning for rebuilding damaged schools.

— $4 million to expedite building inspections and permits for residential reconstruction.

— Maximizing Federal Aid: Directs the state to seek the highest possible reimbursements for wildfire response and recovery costs.

In addition to supporting the Wildfire Recovery Package, Assemblywoman Schiavo introduced an additional piece of legislation (AB 301) – alongside Joint Author Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a key bill in the broader Assembly wildfire and housing package.

“Families shouldn’t be stuck in bureaucratic limbo when they’re trying to rebuild their homes,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “The legislation we introduced today (AB 301) streamlines state permitting and ensures communities can move forward without red tape slowing them down. This type of action will make for a speedier recovery and rebuilding effort, which is the least we can do for the families impacted by this unimaginable devastation.”

Details on Schiavo’s Legislation (AB 301):

— Applies the same permitting timelines currently required of local governments to state agencies involved in post-entitlement housing reviews.

— Ensures that failure of state agencies to meet deadlines results in automatic approval, preventing bureaucratic slowdowns.

— Gives housing developers certainty and predictability in rebuilding efforts.

AB 301 is currently awaiting committee assignment.

