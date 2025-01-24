header image

January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
| Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.

The bills take effect immediately, delivering urgently needed funding and streamlining the rebuilding process for communities devastated by the Southern California wildfires. Assemblywoman Schiavo, who voted for the measures today, highlighted the importance of this swift action to provide relief to impacted families throughout the region.

“This historic investment will help families rebuild faster and ensure that state agencies act with the same urgency as local governments,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “With billions in funding and new accountability measures, we are making sure communities have the resources they need to recover and rebuild. There is a long road ahead for those impacted and we will be here to support those impacted every step of the way.”

Key Provisions In The Wildfire Recovery Package:

— Funding: $2.5 billion in state funding for wildfire response and recovery.

— Transparency & Oversight: New reporting requirements to track wildfire-response spending and ensure funds are used effectively.

School & Home Rebuilding:

— $1 million to accelerate planning for rebuilding damaged schools.

— $4 million to expedite building inspections and permits for residential reconstruction.

— Maximizing Federal Aid: Directs the state to seek the highest possible reimbursements for wildfire response and recovery costs.

In addition to supporting the Wildfire Recovery Package, Assemblywoman Schiavo introduced an additional piece of legislation (AB 301) – alongside Joint Author Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a key bill in the broader Assembly wildfire and housing package.

“Families shouldn’t be stuck in bureaucratic limbo when they’re trying to rebuild their homes,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “The legislation we introduced today (AB 301) streamlines state permitting and ensures communities can move forward without red tape slowing them down. This type of action will make for a speedier recovery and rebuilding effort, which is the least we can do for the families impacted by this unimaginable devastation.”

Details on Schiavo’s Legislation (AB 301):

— Applies the same permitting timelines currently required of local governments to state agencies involved in post-entitlement housing reviews.

— Ensures that failure of state agencies to meet deadlines results in automatic approval, preventing bureaucratic slowdowns.

— Gives housing developers certainty and predictability in rebuilding efforts.

AB 301 is currently awaiting committee assignment.
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 24: COC, Academy of the Canyons Remain Closed
A few Santa Clarita Valley school districts cancelled classes for Thursday, Jan. 23 due to an abundance of caution because of the Hughes Fire. With the lifting of mandatory evacuation orders, and the movement of the fire away from the SCV, back-to-school notifications have been issued, with a few exceptions, for Friday, Jan. 24.
Hughes Fire 24% Contained, New Fires in SoCal
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 on the fires active in Southern California.
Schiavo Supports Bipartisan Fire Recovery Bills, Introduces AB 301
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined a bipartisan coalition of state and local leaders as Governor Newsom signed a package of bills directing $2.5 billion toward wildfire relief, rebuilding and recovery.
Feb. 15: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host a Anti-Valentine's Day Party and vendor market, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 15: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Magic Show at Le Chene
Le Chene French Cuisine will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and Parlor Magic Show 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
SCV Water Releases Prop 218 Notice, Community Workshops
As part of Santa Clarita Valley Water’s mission to provide reliable water supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost, the Agency regularly evaluates the cost of providing service to confirm that expenses are balanced with revenue so that it can adequately address system operations, maintenance and updates, meet government regulations and maintain financial stability.
Public Health Declares Unhealthy Air Quality Due to Hughes Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced potential direct smoke impact from the Hughes Wildfire has caused unhealthy air quality.
LASD Announces Hughes Fire Evacuation Update
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced an update effective on Thursday, Jan. 23 about which zones will be permitted to re-enter and repopulate.
Update: Hughes Fire Consumes More than 10,000 Acres, 14% Contained
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 1 p.m. on the Hughes Fire. A total of 10,176 acres has been consumed.
Feb. 1: Valencia High School Free Heart Screening
Valencia High School and Saving Hearts Foundation will host free cardiologist consultations 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at 27801 N Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23
School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23
We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.
South Coast AQMD Issues Wildfire Smoke Advisory
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas. 
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire
DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region.
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
SUSD Ask Parents to Pick Up Students From Copper Hill Area Schools
In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.
County Launches One-Stop Funding, Relief Portal
 L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.
