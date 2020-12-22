SCV Businesses Express Optimism Amid Vaccine Rollout

Businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are showing signs of optimism for 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations rollout.

Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., successfully helped Santa Clarita-based manufacturing company, 3D International, LLC, grow its automotive detailing operation by securing additional warehouse space, which is located at 25158 Avenue Stanford.

This latest partnership adds an extra 21,660 square feet of industrial warehouse space for 3D International.

“This is a testament of our local business owners adapting, pivoting, and thriving during these unprecedented times,” said Yair Haimoff, founder and executive managing director of Spectrum CRE. “This latest expansion adds to a previous September lease expansion deal of approximately 10,164 square feet signed by 3D International at 25161 Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia, after the company began making hand sanitizers in their facilities. With the surge of activity we’ve been fortunate to earn the trust of many organizations and entrepreneurs. In the past three months alone, we’ve managed to represent other manufacturing and warehouse/distribution clients secure additional storage facilities as well as help owner-user and investors purchase facilities within the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The latest boost in commercial real estate comes amid burgeoning hopes of the first Covid-19 vaccines being distributed in California and all-time low interest rates.

“We are getting a lot of interest from buyers who want to take advantage of the low interest rates but unfortunately there is not enough quality inventory right now so it forces us to search deeper for additional opportunities,” Haimoff said, “You just need the right team on your side to uncover the hidden gems.”

About Yair Haimoff

Yair Haimoff holds the prestigious SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) designation as Founder and Executive Managing Director of Spectrum CRE, a commercial brokerage, property management, and investment advisory service firm specializing in industrial, retail, and office real estate.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services include tenant and landlord representation, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visitwww.Spectrumcre.com.