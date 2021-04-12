SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%

|
April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
