SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%

The Santa Clarita Valley’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased by about 5%, as 37% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data through April 4 published by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In the city of Santa Clarita, the vaccination rate is 39%.

The SCV vaccination rate increased by a little more than 5% since the county’s last update on March 22. The county updates vaccination data every two weeks.

The latest SCV vaccination data do not include unincorporated Saugus, where 121 of an estimated 139 residents had received one dose of the vaccination as of March 22.

“Population estimates for cities/communities of population size (smaller) than 500 may be unreliable,” according to the county’s website.

Though data is available for the unincorporated communities of Sand Canyon, Saugus/Canyon Country, San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon, and Placerita Canyon, each also has fewer than 500 residents.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...