Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
| Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Covid 053024

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19 as data shows small increases in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the past four weeks.

With traveling and gatherings increasing during summer, protection from COVID-19 infection remains important as a new group of variants has begun to circulate nationwide. The so called “FLiRT” variants, including KP.2 and KP.3 variants, descendants of Omicron variants JN.1, are causing an increasing proportion of cases in the United States. While these variants may have some mutations that make them more easily transmissible, there are no indications that these variants may cause more severe illness.

For the past three summers, Los Angeles County has experienced increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Cases and hospitalizations started to creep up for summer 2021 in early July. In contrast, in 2022, cases and hospitalizations began to increase in early May. In 2023, a gradual increase in cases and hospitalizations began in early July.

This week, Public Health reports 106 average daily COVID-19 cases, a small increase from the 83 cases reported last week. Reported cases are an undercount, due to the large number of at-home COVID test results that are not reported to Public Health.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that results in a COVID-19 infection, are at 16% of the most recent winter peak, an increase from 11% reported the week prior, indicating that transmission is still occurring. Wastewater concentrations may provide more accurate information about COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone.

Public Health is reporting an average of 19.6 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day, a small increase from 16.9 three weeks ago. The 7-day average number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County is 102. Nine percent of hospitalized COVID patients this past week were in intensive care units.

COVID-19 deaths remain relatively low and stable. Public Health is reporting 1 daily average COVID-19 death this week.

While COVID-19 transmission patterns continue to evolve, Public Health encourages residents to take simple precautions to reduce transmission. Summer plans can easily be disrupted by COVID-19 illness and increased transmission continues to pose more risk for the elderly. COVID-19 testing is still recommended, especially for anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms. Free tests are available throughout Los Angeles County and at local pharmacies through most insurance plans. More information is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

Individuals testing positive should stay away from others until they are fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have resolved. Masking when around others is necessary to reduce transmission for 10 days after you tested positive or after symptoms started.

Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to protect against the severe effects of COVID-19. Los Angeles County residents 65 and older still have access to an additional dose of the updated (2023-2024 Formula) COVID-19 vaccine that provides added protection to residents who are at increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Residents 65 and older can get the updated vaccine four months after their previous dose of the updated vaccine. All residents, 6 months and older, who have not yet received the updated (2023-2024 formula) vaccine, are also urged to take advantage of this important protection from serious COVID-19 illness even if they had earlier versions of the vaccine, had COVID-19 in the past or are in good health and don’t get sick often. For information about where to get vaccinated, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/vaccines

Residents should also wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer, especially before eating, after sneezing or coughing, or when in public places. People should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness, including coughing, sneezing, a fever or sore throat, and consider talking with friends and family so they know to be cautious about gathering if they show signs of infection.

For residents who are concerned that they or a loved one have been exposed to COVID-19 or are seeking resources for increased protection, many options remain available in Los Angeles County. The Public Health InfoLine is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free service connects callers with a person who can answer their questions, coordinate free telehealth care to receive COVID-19 treatment, and help make a vaccination appointment, including for people who are homebound. The number is 1-833-540-0473.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 are updated weekly and are available on the Public Health COVID data webpage. Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 circulation and issue press releases as needed to update the public on any potential changes in COVID-19 status in Los Angeles County.
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
Online Retail Owners Devote Time, Resources to TMU
Carly Jean Los Angeles is an online clothing and lifestyle brand that sells primarily women’s attire to customers around the world.
Online Retail Owners Devote Time, Resources to TMU
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
It is always challenging to make a change from the status quo. The consistency of a career where all you have ever known has been one field of work can be comforting, but for many, there comes a time when people are looking to make a change.
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open, Court Rules
A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open, Court Rules
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career. 
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with "Book Time at The Butte" at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Nearly 17.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 140,096 from May 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
SCVNews.com