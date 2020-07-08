SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
The following recipients of the 2020 Backer Family SCV Education Foundation scholarships will share $9,000 in scholarship dollars, thanks to the Backer Family:
Israel Gonzalez
Israel Gonzalez graduated from Golden Valley High School and will start at College of the Canyons in the fall. After obtaining his AA, he will transfer to a university so that he can pursue his dreams of becoming a history teacher.
Emma Liebman
Emma Liebman graduated from Canyon High School and will attend San Diego State University to pursue a History degree and teaching credential.
Isabelle Mesropian
Isabelle Mesropian is a recent graduate from Saugus High School who plans to attend CSUN and pursue a career in Early Childhood Development.
Ryan Tanis
Ryan Tanis from Valencia High School will be attending The Master’s University, where he will major in Kinesiology with an education emphasis so that he can earn a credential and teach Adapted Physical Education.
“This is the 32nd year the Foundation has awarded scholarships. In total, we have provided future educators $230,000 in scholarships to support their dream”, says Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director.
“The SCV Education Foundation is proud to invest in the educators of the future. We are honored to award the Baker family scholarships to these incredible students and are grateful that they have chosen education as a career path. Hopefully, each of them will be back in Santa Clarita teaching in the not so distant future”, she adds.
###
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The events include Teacher Tribute and Principal for a Day. Current programs are Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day with 4,015 new cases and 46 new deaths. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab that just submitted results from July 2 through July 5.
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.