SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.

The following recipients of the 2020 Backer Family SCV Education Foundation scholarships will share $9,000 in scholarship dollars, thanks to the Backer Family:

Israel Gonzalez

Israel Gonzalez graduated from Golden Valley High School and will start at College of the Canyons in the fall. After obtaining his AA, he will transfer to a university so that he can pursue his dreams of becoming a history teacher.

Emma Liebman

Emma Liebman graduated from Canyon High School and will attend San Diego State University to pursue a History degree and teaching credential.

Isabelle Mesropian

Isabelle Mesropian is a recent graduate from Saugus High School who plans to attend CSUN and pursue a career in Early Childhood Development.

Ryan Tanis

Ryan Tanis from Valencia High School will be attending The Master’s University, where he will major in Kinesiology with an education emphasis so that he can earn a credential and teach Adapted Physical Education.

“This is the 32nd year the Foundation has awarded scholarships. In total, we have provided future educators $230,000 in scholarships to support their dream”, says Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director.

“The SCV Education Foundation is proud to invest in the educators of the future. We are honored to award the Baker family scholarships to these incredible students and are grateful that they have chosen education as a career path. Hopefully, each of them will be back in Santa Clarita teaching in the not so distant future”, she adds.

###

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The events include Teacher Tribute and Principal for a Day. Current programs are Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!