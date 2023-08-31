SCV Education Foundation Welcomes New Executive Director

The SCV Education Foundation would like to announce the hiring of Joe Satorhelyi as our new Executive Director.

Satorhelyi has played a vital role in his managerial role at the SCV School Food Services Agency where he has worked for 15 years and will remain.

He will work for the Foundation in a part-time capacity using his leadership, passion for the success of children, knowledge of the local school districts and organizational proficiency to expand the foundation’s programs, partnerships, and fundraising efforts.

Satorhelyi ‘s many years of volunteer and board experience with the AYSO Region 678 will also benefit the foundation as he assumes his new responsibilities. Satorhelyi is married with two children who are currently students within the Hart district.

Satorhelyi is replacing Jackie Hartmann who will be retiring after seven plus years with the organization. Jackie was instrumental in growing the foundation during her tenure.

She tripled the number of kindergarteners who receive a weekly Bag of Books, created the Page Turners program for high-risk junior high school students and developed the Chocolate Walk and Touch a Truck fundraisers, among other successes.

“We thank Jackie for the energy and broad background she brought to the organization, plus her sense of humor and years of creativity, service, and dedication to the organization. She cared for the students, teachers and parents in this valley and found numerous ways to serve them—even during COVID-19. We are very pleased to welcome Joe in his new capacity”, said Jim Backer, SCVEF Founder and Board President.

