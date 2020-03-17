SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic

The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in the area and stalled traffic at the Grapevine with reports of snow.
A second storm made its way to the SCV and the rest of Southern California Monday morning, following warmer, yet wet conditions last week.
“Right now we have a pretty good band of rain going through Santa Clarita and will generally continue into early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, on Monday. “As of tomorrow it will taper off, and we’re expecting that we will have scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday with amounts much lower.”
The key aspect of this storm, when compared to last week’s tropical storm, is that “colder air will be dropping in the area so the snow level will drop to as low as 3,000 feet and the Grapevine at 4,100 feet,” said Hoxie. “We’re not expecting a great deal of snow in the pass but any snow is hazardous and possibly a problem.”
That was the case by late Monday afternoon when the California Highway Patrol announced it was holding southbound traffic at Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic in Castaic on Interstate 5, while “escorting the residual traffic through the other side,” according to a CHP Fort Tejon tweet.
Traffic cleared before 7 p.m. as CHP escorted passing traffic through the area.
“This is because of operation snowflake at the Grapevine,” said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
Several spinouts and vehicles stuck in the snow were reported as a result of severe weather conditions. CHP, via social media, advised that motorists use chains in the areas of Frazier Mountain Park Roadway, Cuddy Valley Road, Lockwood Valley Road and Mil Potrero Highway.
In the SCV, first responders treated multiple, traffic collisions, including one near the San Fernando Pass with an overturned pickup truck.
“We got the call at 4:15 p.m., on the scene at 4:25 p.m.,” said Leslie Lua, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The vehicle was on its side.”
At least one person was treated for possible injuries in that call, which took place on Clampitt Road and Sierra Highway.
While most of the rainfall was expected Monday evening, Hoxsie said residents should prepare for the possibility of yet another cold storm next week.
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
As concerns about coronavirus COVID-19 grow, the U.S. Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said Monday.
After Mayor Cameron Smyth stated in a Monday update that the community’s goal should be to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus COVID-19, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room doctor explained the concept Monday.
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and arrived home in Santa Clarita Monday night.
Following increased and overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all county Animal Care Centers to the public on Monday, March 16.
