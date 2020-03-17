[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
| Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
SCV Weather
Fire officials respond to a vehicle rollover on Sierra Highway Monday afternoon. March 16, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in the area and stalled traffic at the Grapevine with reports of snow.

A second storm made its way to the SCV and the rest of Southern California Monday morning, following warmer, yet wet conditions last week.

“Right now we have a pretty good band of rain going through Santa Clarita and will generally continue into early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, on Monday. “As of tomorrow it will taper off, and we’re expecting that we will have scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday with amounts much lower.”

The key aspect of this storm, when compared to last week’s tropical storm, is that “colder air will be dropping in the area so the snow level will drop to as low as 3,000 feet and the Grapevine at 4,100 feet,” said Hoxie. “We’re not expecting a great deal of snow in the pass but any snow is hazardous and possibly a problem.”

That was the case by late Monday afternoon when the California Highway Patrol announced it was holding southbound traffic at Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic in Castaic on Interstate 5, while “escorting the residual traffic through the other side,” according to a CHP Fort Tejon tweet.

Traffic cleared before 7 p.m. as CHP escorted passing traffic through the area.
CHP Twitter width=

“This is because of operation snowflake at the Grapevine,” said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Several spinouts and vehicles stuck in the snow were reported as a result of severe weather conditions. CHP, via social media, advised that motorists use chains in the areas of Frazier Mountain Park Roadway, Cuddy Valley Road, Lockwood Valley Road and Mil Potrero Highway.

In the SCV, first responders treated multiple, traffic collisions, including one near the San Fernando Pass with an overturned pickup truck.

“We got the call at 4:15 p.m., on the scene at 4:25 p.m.,” said Leslie Lua, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The vehicle was on its side.”

At least one person was treated for possible injuries in that call, which took place on Clampitt Road and Sierra Highway.

While most of the rainfall was expected Monday evening, Hoxsie said residents should prepare for the possibility of yet another cold storm next week.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
FULL STORY...
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Groupon responds to the coronavirus outbreak by extending the expiration date on its vouchers.
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Acton Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Anne Habibi.
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Acton Woman
L.A. County: Superior Courts Closed Through Thursday
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Los Angeles County Superior Court, the largest trial court in the nation, will be closed for three days starting Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
L.A. County: Superior Courts Closed Through Thursday
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in the area and stalled traffic at the Grapevine with reports of snow.
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
All Vallarta Supermarkets will open one hour early beginning Wednesday for seniors 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities.
Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
County Issues Formal Order Banning Large Public, Private Gatherings
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
County Issues Formal Order Banning Large Public, Private Gatherings
Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gyms Must Close Across City, County
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gyms Must Close Across City, County
Officials: Military Ill-Equipped to Help Fight Virus; Tent Hospitals No Good for Contagion
As concerns about coronavirus COVID-19 grow, the U.S. Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said Monday.
Officials: Military Ill-Equipped to Help Fight Virus; Tent Hospitals No Good for Contagion
McDonald’s Urges Franchisees to Switch to Drive-Thru
McDonald's USA is urging its franchise owners to serve customers through walk-in, take-out or via its McDelivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald’s Urges Franchisees to Switch to Drive-Thru
L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 94 as of Monday afternoon.
L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19: Henry Mayo ER Doctor Explains ‘Flatten the Curve’
After Mayor Cameron Smyth stated in a Monday update that the community’s goal should be to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus COVID-19, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room doctor explained the concept Monday.
COVID-19: Henry Mayo ER Doctor Explains ‘Flatten the Curve’
Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
Newsom Seeks Emergency Authority to Expedite Legislation
Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Legislature Monday asking for emergency authority to expedite legislation in the fight against COVID-19.
Newsom Seeks Emergency Authority to Expedite Legislation
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
Overtaking last week’s record as the worst since the Black Monday of 1987, the coronavirus-ravaged stock market took a nearly 3,000-point nosedive on Monday.
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV
After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and arrived home in Santa Clarita Monday night.
KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV
Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has reduced the hours and services at its veteran center in Newhall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19
LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday
Following increased and overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all county Animal Care Centers to the public on Monday, March 16.
LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday
Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified
The two men killed in an aircraft crash in Newhall on Friday have been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified
No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America
While conceding that America’s COVID-19 outbreak is not under control, President Donald Trump maintained Monday that there is no plan to issue a nationwide curfew.
No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America
%d bloggers like this: