Today in
S.C.V. History
February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
SCV Realtor Recognized Among Wilk’s Black History Month Spotlight
| Monday, Feb 26, 2024
Di Thompson

Di Thompson receives a California Senate Certificate of Recognition from Kris Hough, field representative for California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. Click on photo to enlarge picture.

In honor of Black History Month, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize several prominent Black community leaders and organizations who are making a difference across Senate District 21.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, Wilk is spotlighting realtor and entrepreneur Di Thompson, for her years of dedication to helping improve the lives of underserved families.

“Whether it’s advocating for the underserved, or helping families create generational wealth through homeownership, Di is truly remarkable,” Wilk said. “It’s not just her entrepreneurial spirit that shines bright, but her passion for service as well. She is always striving to uplift and better the lives of others. Thank you Di, and congratulations!”

A resident of Santa Clarita for 24 years, Thompson passion lies in educating families and individuals on the process and benefits of creating generational wealth through homeownership.

In her public service leadership roles, Thompson serves as the 2025 Chair Elect of the SCV Chamber of Commerce and also sits on the Board of Directors. In addition, she serves as the inaugural Chair of the Black Business Council and Co-Chairs InfluenceHER with the SCV Chamber of Commerce. Thompson is also a Board member for the Child & Family Center and an active member of SCV Zonta and Soroptimists of Greater SCV, where she co-chairs the college readiness program Dream It Be It.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the recipient of this recognition,” Thompson said. “I thank Senator Wilk for his commitment to recognizing the significance of Black History Month and the importance of the contributions of Black Americans in California and the United States.”

Click [here] to learn more about Di Thompson.

###

California State Sen. Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. You can learn more about Scott by visiting his website.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
