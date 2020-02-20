[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020

Taylor KellstromTaylor Kellstrom, a Santa Clarita resident and RE/MAX realtor, will be running the Los Angeles Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). Kellstrom has strong ties to CHLA, being, a patient as a child from a motocross accident leaving him airlifted to the hospital with a head injury at 10-years-old.

“I’m forever grateful for CHLA – they are a big part of my life,” Kellstrom said. “I’m incredibly blessed and thrilled to be running the marathon for them.”

Having completed a few marathons prior, Kellstrom is no stranger to the pain and dedication it takes in the months leading up to the big day on Sunday, March 8. However, this year’s LA Marathon has had its challenges for Kellstrom.

“This marathon has been the most challenging to train for compared to my last few. I have a 5-month-old baby so sleep and energy is hard to come by,” Kellstrom said. “I use the hospital as motivation to push through the challenging training. These kids are incredible and I owe it to them to push myself in order to help them.”

Kellstrom is a big supporter of the hospital, even creating an annual event here in the Santa Clarita Valley every December called, “Bowling for Kids.” Part of Kellstrom’s journey of running for CHLA is fundraising. You can support his fundraising efforts with a donation to CHLA. Your tax-deductible gift will make a difference in the lives of many young patients and their families. Any amount, great or small, will be greatly appreciate and will help CHLA create hope and build healthier futures for the families of Southern California and beyond. Kellstrom’s fundraising page can be found here.
