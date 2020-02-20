SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital

Taylor Kellstrom, a Santa Clarita resident and RE/MAX realtor, will be running the Los Angeles Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). Kellstrom has strong ties to CHLA, being, a patient as a child from a motocross accident leaving him airlifted to the hospital with a head injury at 10-years-old.
“I’m forever grateful for CHLA – they are a big part of my life,” Kellstrom said. “I’m incredibly blessed and thrilled to be running the marathon for them.”
Having completed a few marathons prior, Kellstrom is no stranger to the pain and dedication it takes in the months leading up to the big day on Sunday, March 8. However, this year’s LA Marathon has had its challenges for Kellstrom.
“This marathon has been the most challenging to train for compared to my last few. I have a 5-month-old baby so sleep and energy is hard to come by,” Kellstrom said. “I use the hospital as motivation to push through the challenging training. These kids are incredible and I owe it to them to push myself in order to help them.”
Kellstrom is a big supporter of the hospital, even creating an annual event here in the Santa Clarita Valley every December called, “Bowling for Kids.” Part of Kellstrom’s journey of running for CHLA is fundraising. You can support his fundraising efforts with a donation to CHLA. Your tax-deductible gift will make a difference in the lives of many young patients and their families. Any amount, great or small, will be greatly appreciate and will help CHLA create hope and build healthier futures for the families of Southern California and beyond. Kellstrom’s fundraising page can be found here.
Santa Clarita Artists Association's (SCAA) new exhibit, "Vintage," will run from March 6 - April 12. All are invited to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia, announced Thursday it has transitioned the operations for its Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard communities in the city of San Francisco.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newhall-based investment advisory firm Criterion Wealth Management Insurance Services, Inc. and its former owners, Robert A. Gravette and Mark MacArthur, both graduates of The Master's College (now The Master's University), with defrauding clients in a $16 million investment scheme.
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support Petition #158, which seeks federal acknowledgment of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians as an indigenous nation.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health are increasing services and outreach to communities impacted by fear, anxiety, and discrimination associated with the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing California's 21st senate district, on Tuesday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 1071, bipartisan legislation that would exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
