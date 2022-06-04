SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Help Locating Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help identifying two identity theft suspects.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday April 21, the pictured suspects purchased approximately $500 worth of merchandise at a business at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall utilizing a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fleck of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000 ext. 5609.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, or by visiting L.A. Crime Stoppers.

